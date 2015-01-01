पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिना मिले साथ दौड़े हजारों:थीम पर हुई स्टेट लेवल मैराथन में हजारों लोगों ने लगाई दौड़, सोशल मीडिया पर #RunWithChhattisgarh लिखकर शेयर की फोटो

रायपुर2 दिन पहले
कई संगठनों ने भी मैराथन से जुड़कर लगाई दौड़।

छत्तीसगढ़ में पहली बार रविवार को वर्चुअल मैराथन रखी गई। स्टेट लेवल पर रखी गई मैराथन में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, मंत्रियों, विधायकों और सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों सहित हजारों लोगों ने दौड़ लगाई। खास बात ये रही कि सभी ने बिना मिले साथ दौड़ लगाई। मैराथन के लिए निर्धारित समय सुबह 6 से 11 बजे के बीच हजारों लोग घर से निकले। बात हे अभिमान के छत्तीसगढ़िया स्वाभिमान के... थीम पर रखी गई मैराथन में शामिल हजारों लोगों ने हैशटैग रन विथ छत्तीसगढ़ लिखकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी फोटोज पोस्ट कीं। शाम होते तक सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर ये हैशटैग ट्रेंड होने लगा। मैराथन में शामिल सभी प्रतिभागियों को डिजिटल सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया गया। समय-सीमा बीतने के बाद भी सैकड़ों लोग मैराथन में शामिल होकर दौड़ लगाते नजर आए।

सीएम ने भी लगाई दौड़: मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने सुबह की शुरुआत इस वर्चुअल मैराथन में शामिल होकर की। मैराथन के लिए डिजाइन की गई व्हाइट कलर की खास टीशर्ट में दौड़ते हुए उन्होंने अपनी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कीं। उन्होंने कहा, मेरे साथ छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता और छत्तीसगढ़ का स्वाभिमान भी दौड़ रहा है, आप भी दौड़ें...। मंत्री अमरजीत भगत, मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिंह, मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर, मंत्री जय सिंह अग्रवाल समेत अन्य अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने भी वर्चुअल मैराथन में हिस्सा लिया।

मैराथन से जुड़कर सरगुजा के 11 हजार और रायपुर के 4 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने लगाई दौड़
वर्चुअल मैराथन में सरगुजा टॉप पर रहा। सरगुजा से 11081 प्रतिभागियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। इसी तरह दूसरे नंबर पर 5359 लोगों के साथ जांजगीर-चांपा रहा। गरियाबंध 5 हजार 136 प्रतिभागियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। 4 हजार 837 के साथ दुर्ग चौथे और 4 हजार 316 प्रतिभागियों के साथ रायपुर पांचवें नंबर पर रहा। सबसे कम रजिस्ट्रेशन दंतेवाड़ा से हुआ। यहां से 819 लोगों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। इसके बाद बीजापुर से 872, सुकमा से 885 और बस्तर से 984 प्रतिभागियों ने एंट्री कराई। एंट्री कराने वाले ज्यादातर प्रतिभागियों ने मैराथन में हिस्सा लिया।

गौकरण के दोनों हाथ नहीं, सुन भी नहीं सकते, पैरों से बनाई पेंटिंग, दौड़ भी लगाई
वर्चुअल मैराथन में दिव्यांग कलाकार गौकरण पाटिल ने भी हिस्सा लिया। गौकरण ने न केवल दौड़ लगाई, बल्कि पैरों से पेंटिंग बनाकर लोगों को मैराथन से जुड़ने की अपील भी की। गौकरण सुन नहीं सकते और उनके दोनों हाथ भी नहीं हैं, इसके बावजूद मैराथन में शामिल होने के लिए उनमें जबरदस्त जोश और जज्बा नजर आया। सीएम कार्यालय ने गौकरण का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया।

