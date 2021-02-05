पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेहतर होंगी सड़कें:भारतमाला परियोजना में छत्तीसगढ़ की तीन और सड़के शामिल, अम्बिकापुर-बनारस सड़क भी जुड़ेगी

रायपुर23 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल आज नई दिल्ली में केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गड़करी से मिलने पहुंचे थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल आज नई दिल्ली में केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गड़करी से मिलने पहुंचे थे।
  • केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गड़करी ने की घोषणा
  • मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को मुलाकात के दौरान दी जानकारी

केंद्र सरकार की भारतमाला परियोजना में छत्तीसगढ़ की तीन और सड़कें शामिल की जाएंगी। यह जानकारी केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गड़करी ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को दी। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल नई दिल्ली में उनसे मुलाकात करने पहुंचे थे।

मुलाकात के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने छत्तीसगढ़ में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों और सैद्धांतिक राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों के चौड़ीकरण, उन्नयन और पुनर्निर्माण के लिए प्रस्तावित कार्यों को अनुमति देने का आग्रह किया। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार की भारतमाला योजना में प्रदेश के तीन राजमार्गों को शामिल करने की भी मांग की। केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गड़करी ने इसके लिए 20 हजार करोड़ के सड़क निर्माण कार्यों की सहमति देते हुए तीनों राजमार्गों को भारतमाला में शामिल करने की अनुमति दे दी।

जिन तीन राजमार्गों को भारतमाला में शामिल किया जाएगा उनमें रायगढ़-धरमजयगढ़ मार्ग, अम्बिकापुर-भैसामुड़ा-वाड्रफनगर-धनगांव-बम्हनी-रेनुकुट-बनारस मार्ग और पंडरिया-बजाग-गाड़ासरई मार्ग शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा इस योजना में पहले से शामिल रायपुर-दुर्ग बायपास, रायपुर-विशाखापट्टनम मार्ग और बिलासपुर-उरगा मार्ग का निर्माण जल्द शुरू करने के अनुरोध को भी उन्होंने स्वीकार कर लिया है।

अधूरी परियोजनाओं पर भी बात हुई

मुलाकात के दौरान मुंगेली से पोंडीमार्ग और मदांगमुड़ा से देवभोग ओडिशा सीमा तक निर्माण कार्य को स्वीकृति देने पर भी बात हुई। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग चांपा-कोरबा-कटघोरा मार्ग के अत्यंत खराब स्थिति की जानकारी देते हुए मरम्मत की मांग की। उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर उपयुक्त स्थानों पर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज निर्माण की ओर भी केंद्रीय मंत्री का ध्यान आकर्षित किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने रायपुर-धमतरी मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण की धीमी गति की जानकारी देकर तेजी से काम कराने के लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देशित करने को कहा।

क्या है भारतमाला परियोजना

यह एक राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग विकास परियोजना है। इसके तहत अधूरी राजमार्ग परियोजनाओं को भी पूरा किया जाना है। बंदरगाहों, अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमाओं और राष्ट्रीय गलियारों तक कनेक्टिविटी को बेहतर बनाने की बात है। इस परियोजना के तहत देश के पिछड़े इलाकों, धार्मिक और ऐतिहासिक पर्यटन स्थलों को जोड़ने वाले राजमार्ग भी बनाए जा रहे हैं।

