दर्दनाक हादसा:​​​​​​​कांकेर में सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक से टकराई पिकअप, 3 की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

कांकेर22 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के कांकेर में तड़के हुए सड़क हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक गंभीर रूप से घायल है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • चरामा क्षेत्र में नेशनल हाईवे-30 पर तड़के हुआ हादसा, मृतकों की अभी शिनाख्त नहीं
  • पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया, वाहनों को हटवाकर खुलवाया रास्ता

छत्तीसगढ़ के कांकेर में बुधवार तड़के हुए सड़क हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। घायल को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। हादसा सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक से पिकअप की टक्कर के चलते हुआ है। पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, चरामा क्षेत्र में नेशनल हाईवे-30 पर जैसाकर्रा गांव के पास तेज रफ्तार पिकअप तड़के करीब 4 बजे सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक से टकरा गई। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पिकअप सवार 4 घायलों को अस्पताल भिजवाया जा रहा था। इस दौरान रास्ते में ही तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई।

अंधेरा होने या पिकअप चालक को झपकी आने से हादसे का अंदेशा
मृतकों और घायलों की अभी तक पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि पिकअप चालक को झपकी आने और अंधेरा होने के कारण सड़क किनारे खड़ा ट्रक नहीं दिखाई दिया होगा। अभी पता नहीं चल सका है कि पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की है या नहीं। फिलहाल रास्ता खुलवाकर यातायात सुचारू कराया गया है।

