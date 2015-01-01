पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल:कल चंदखुरी में नहीं “सीएम हाउस” में होगी कैबिनेट, राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा के समापन समारोह में मौजूद रहेगी पूरी सरकार

रायपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कल की बैठक को महत्वपूर्ण बताया जा रहा है। इसमें सरकार आगामी वर्षों में विकास कार्यों की दिशा तय करने वाला कोई फैसला ले सकती है।
  • सरकार ने भगवान राम पर केंद्रित किया है दूसरी वर्षगांठ का आयोजन
  • रायपुर के पास चंदखुरी में है भगवान राम की माता कौशल्या का प्राचीन मंदिर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस की दूसरी सरकार कल दो वर्षों का कार्यकाल पूरी कर लेगी। इस अवसर पर भगवान राम की ननिहाल चंदखुरी में प्रस्तावित कैबिनेट बैठक अब मुख्यमंत्री निवास में ही होगी।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल सहित पूरी सरकार कल शाम चंदखुरी में जरूर मौजूद रहेगा। यहां सुकमा के रामाराम और कोरिया जिले के सीतामढ़ी-हरचौका से निकली राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा और बाइक रैली का समापन होना है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने 17 दिसम्बर 2018 को रायपुर के इनडोर स्टेडियम में मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली थी। इसकी दूसरी वर्षगांठ को सरकार ने भगवान राम और उनके छत्तीसगढ़ की जमीन पर बिताए दिनों की स्मृतियाें पर केंद्रित किया है।

कहा जा रहा था, 17 दिसम्बर को राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक चंदखुरी के माता कौशल्या मंदिर परिसर में होगी। इस बैठक में प्रदेश की विकास योजनाओं का नया ब्ल्यूप्रिंट तैयार किया जाएगा।

कैबिनेट के प्रवक्ता और प्रदेश के कृषि, जल संसाधन और संसदीय कार्य मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने कहा, प्रदेश में रामराज्य स्थापित करना हमारा मकसद है। उन्होंने कहा, भाजपा का राम पर एकाधिकार नहीं।

मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय ने बुधवार को बताया, मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक गुरुवार को सुबह 11.30 बजे मुख्यमंत्री निवास में होगी। करीब 2.45 बजे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल रायपुर से चंदखुरी के लिए रवाना होंगे।

चंदखुरी पहुंचकर मुख्यमंत्री पहले नवनिर्मित गोठान का निरीक्षण करेंगे। शाम 4 से 5.30 बजे तक राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा का समापान समारोह होगा। इसमें मुख्यमंत्री मुख्य अतिथि हैं।

सरकार के दो वर्ष पूरे होने पर पर्यटन विभाग ने रथयात्रा और बाइक रैली का आयोजन किया है।
सरकार के दो वर्ष पूरे होने पर पर्यटन विभाग ने रथयात्रा और बाइक रैली का आयोजन किया है।

छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन विभाग के इस आयोजन में सभी मंत्री, रायपुर जिले के सभी सांसद-विधायकों और पंचायती राज के जनप्रतिनिधियों को आमंत्रित किया गया है। बताया जा रहा है, समारोह के मंच से मुख्यमंत्री कोई महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा कर सकते हैं।

शाम को बनेगी सात हजार वर्गफुट की रंगोली

शाम 6 बजे चंदखुरी से लौटकर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल और उनके मंत्रिमंडलीय सहयोगी रायपुर के बीटीआई ग्राउंड पहुंचेंगे। यहां राज्य महिला आयोग 7 हजार वर्गफुट की रंगोली बनवा रहा है। दावा है यह छत्तीसगढ़ में बनी सबसे बड़ी रंगोली होगी।

