ईडी ने की कार्रवाई:दुर्ग-उमरेड में टॉपवर्थ समूह की 169 करोड़ 64 लाख की संपत्ति अटैच

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
ईडी ने 169 करोड़ 64 लाख की अचल संपत्ति अटैच की है। यह अचल संपत्ति मेसर्स टापवर्थ ऊर्जा एंड मेटल्स लिमिटेड (मेसर्स श्री वीरांगना स्टील लिमिटेड) उमरेड महाराष्ट्र में हैं। दरअसल रायपुर का ईडी कार्यालय इस केस की तफ्तीश कर रहा है। अटैच संपत्ति में फैक्ट्री, परिसर व मशीनें शामिल हैं। यह कंपनी दुर्ग स्थिति टॉपवर्थ ग्रुप का सहयोगी संस्थान भी है। ईडी ने एक आधिकारिक विज्ञप्ति में बताया कि यह यूपीए सरकार के समय गलत तरीके से कोल ब्लाक अलाटमेंट का मामला है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इसे गैरकानूनी करार दिया था। कंपनी पर आरोप हैं कि उसने गलत दस्तावेज दर्शा कर कोल ब्लाक हासिल कर लिए थे।

मेसर्स टापवर्थ ऊर्जा एंड मेटल्स लिमिटेड नागपुर बेस्ड कंपनी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद सीबीआई ने इस केस में एफआईआर दर्ज की थी। फिर मामला मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग से संबंधित होने की वजह से ईडी को सौंप दिया गया। यहां यह केस प्रिवेंशन आफ मनी लान्ड्रिंग एक्ट यानी पीएमएलए के तहत रजिस्टर्ड हुआ था। इस वजह से छत्तीसगढ़ में रायपुर ईडी की टीम धर्मेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में इसकी जांच में लगी थी। जांच में यह सामने कि फर्म ने षडयंत्रपूर्वक अपराध को अंजाम दिया। इस वजह से उसकी 169 करोड़ रुपए की अचल संपत्ति मंगलवार को अटैच कर ली गई।

