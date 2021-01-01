पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक्टर परेड:छत्तीसगढ़ के कई शहरों में हुई ट्रैक्टर परेड, किसान-मजदूर संगठनों ने किया किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के गांवों-शहरों में ऐसे निकली किसानों की गणतंत्र दिवस परेड। ट्रैक्टरों पर संगठन के झंडे के साथ राष्ट्रीय ध्वज अनिवार्य रूप से लगाया गया।
छत्तीसगढ़ के गांवों-शहरों में ऐसे निकली किसानों की गणतंत्र दिवस परेड। ट्रैक्टरों पर संगठन के झंडे के साथ राष्ट्रीय ध्वज अनिवार्य रूप से लगाया गया।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा और आदिवासी एकता महासभा ने लिया हिस्सा
  • दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन के उग्र होने के लिए सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहराया

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के साथ एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ के भी कई शहरों में ट्रैक्टर परेड हुई। कई किसान मजदूर संगठनों ने इसमें हिस्सा लिया। छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा और आदिवासी एकता महासभा ने कोरबा, सूरजपुर व सरगुजा, बिलासपुर समेत कई शहरों किसान गणतंत्र परेड आयोजित किए।

छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा के राज्य अध्यक्ष संजय पराते और महासचिव ऋषि गुप्ता ने कहा, किसान अपने अनुभव से जानता है कि निजी मंडियों के अस्तित्व में आने के बाद और खाद्यान्न व्यापार को विश्व बाजार के साथ जोड़ने के बाद न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की पूरी व्यवस्था ही ध्वस्त हो जाएगी। इसलिए इस देश का किसान अपनी अंतिम सांस तक खेती-किसानी को बर्बाद करने वाले इन तीनों कानूनों के खिलाफ लड़ने को तैयार है। इन कानूनों को वापस लेने और सी-2 लागत का डेढ़ गुना न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य देने का कानून बनाने के अलावा इस सरकार के पास और कोई रास्ता बचा नहीं है।

दोनों नेताओं ने दिल्ली में किसान गणतंत्र परेड में हुई हिंसा के लिए पुलिस और केंद्र सरकार जिम्मेदार है। पलवल बॉर्डर के जत्थे को बदरपुर तक जाने की सहमति बनी थी, लेकिन इसे सीकरी के पास ही रोक दिया गया। इससे किसानों को बेरिकेट तोड़कर आगे बढ़ना पड़ा। बाद में सैकड़ो लोग पुलिस द्वारा की गई हिंसा का शिकार हुए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया, देशव्यापी किसान आंदोलन को तोड़ने के लिए सरकार द्वारा ही यह हिंसा प्रायोजित की गई थी।

एक फरवरी को संसद पर प्रदर्शन

किसान नेताओं ने कहा, किसान न केवल अपने जीवन-अस्तित्व और खेती-किसानी को बचाने की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं, बल्कि वे देश की खाद्यान्न सुरक्षा, सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली तथा संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए भी लड़ रहे हैं। उनका संघर्ष उस समूची अर्थव्यवस्था के कारपोरेटीकरण के खिलाफ भी हैं, जो नागरिकों के अधिकारों और उनकी आजीविका को तबाह कर देगा। इस संघर्ष के अगले चरण में 1 फरवरी को संसद पर प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। जिसमें छत्तीसगढ़ से भी सैकड़ों किसान हिस्सा लेंगे।

