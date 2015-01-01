पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधा घंटे में सिर्फ आधा किमी:राजधानी के बाजारों में ट्रैफिक बेकाबू, मालवाहक और गलत पार्किंग सबसे बड़ा संकट

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रमोद साहू | भास्कर टीम शाम 5 से 7 बजे के बीच राजधानी में चार प्रमुख बाजारों से गुजरी। सड़कें कितनी जाम, इसके क्या कारण, भीड़भरे बाजार में लोगों को होने वाली दिक्कत और नियमों का किस तरह उल्लंघन... यह सब इस रिपोर्ट में लाइव

कोरोना काल में पहली बार त्योहारी भीड़ सड़क पर उतरी और बाजार का सिस्टम ध्वस्त हो गया। मालवीय रोड पर ट्रैफिक रेंग रहा है। गोलबाजार की संकरी सड़कें इतनी ठसाठस हैं कि पैदल भी एक दूसरे से सटकर चलना पड़ रहा है। चिकनी मंदिर से शास्त्रीबाजार जाने वाली सड़क में एक दूसरे को धक्के मारकर चलने की नौबत है। कार तो दूर बाइक लेकर घुसे मतलब फंसे। रहमानिया चौक से बंजारी मार्केट होकर मालवीय रोड तक पौन किलोमीटर की सड़क पार करने में 40 मिनट लग रहे हैं। कारण वही, जिन्हें दूर करने का दावे किए गए थे। प्रशासन-पुलिस ने त्योहारी सीजन शुरू करने के पहले ट्रैफिक सुधारने के कई दावे किए थे। यह कहा गया था कि बाजारों में मालवाहकों की एंट्री बैन रहेगी, पार्किंग लाइन के बाहर वाहन नहीं रहेंगे, दुकानें पीली लाइन के बाहर नहीं लगने दी जाएंगी, ट्रैफिक-निगम अमला दो टाइम गश्त करेगा और नियम तोड़ने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी वगैरह। लोगों का दावा है कि भीड़ के समय मालवीय रोड और बंजारी रोड से लेकर किसी भी बाजार की आधा-पौन किमी सड़क पार करने में 30 से 40 मिनट लग रहे हैं। इसलिए भास्कर टीम ने साेमवार को शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों के सिस्टम का सर्वे किया और पाया कि हालात लगभग यही हैं, दो-चार मिनट कम या ज्यादा। टीम ने यह भी जाना कि किन बाजारों में ट्रैफिक के हालात बुरी तरह बिगड़े हैं, वहां क्या कारण हैं और प्रशासन नजर आ रहा है या नहीं।

बंजारी रोड : पौन किमी 40 मिनट में - मालवाहकों से सिस्टम फेल
शारदा चौक से रहमानिया चौक होते ही शाम 5.20 मिनट पर एंट्री करते ही गाड़ी चारों ओर से जाम में फंस गई। रहमानिया चौक से बंजार चौक तक एक लाइन से मालवाहक नजर आए। एक के पीछे एक मालवाहक रोड पर खड़े थे और उससे माल उतारा जा रहा था। पीक समय में बेखौफ कारोबारी सामान उतरवा रहे थे, कोई रोकने वाला नहीं था। ज्यादातर माल वाहकों के चालक ड्राइविंग सीट से ही गायब थे। यहां तो गाड़ी का चक्का एक बार भी पूरा नहीं घूम पा रहा था। सबको जल्दी थी जिस जहां से रास्ता मिल रहा था, वह अपनी गाड़ी उस ओर बढ़ा रहा था।

मालवीय रोड : आधा किमी 15 मिनट में - बेतरतीब पार्किंग बेकाबू
शाम 5 बजे मालवीय रोड पर सिटी कोतवाली की ओर से एंट्री करते ही रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लग गए। कार रेंगती हुई आगे बढ़ी, ज्यादा दूर आगे नहीं बढ़ी। 50 मीटर आगे बढ़ते ही गाड़ी रोकनी पड़ी, क्योंकि चिकनी मंदिर से बैजनाथपारा की ओर मुड़ने वाली सड़क तक जाम लग गया था। दुकानों के सामने पार्किंग लाइन तक सामान फैला था। उसके बाद ग्राहकों ने अपनी बाइक खड़ी की थी। दुकान के सामान और गाड़ी के कारण सड़क की चौड़ाई 10 फुट तक कम हो गई। कार रुक-रुककर चलती हुई 15 मिनट में चिकनी मंदिर तक पहुंची। यहां फिर कुछ देर के लिए ब्रेक लगाना पड़ गया।

बैजनाथपारा : आधा किमी 20 मिनट में - सड़क पर लग गई दुकानें
चिकनी मंदिर की ओर से शास्त्रीबाजार जाने वाली सड़क पर शाम करीब 6 बजे। सिर ही सिर नजर आ रहे थे। करीब 60 फुट चौड़ी ये सड़क बमुश्किल 20 फुट की रह गई हैं। लोहे के एंगल लगाकर दुकानदारों ने सड़क घेरी फिर अपनी दुकान का सामान फैला दिया। इस बची हुई सड़क पर दुकानों के सामने ग्राहकों की बाइक खड़ी थी। संकरी सड़क पर भीड़ इतनी ज्यादा थी कि पैदल चलने वाले भी न चाहते हुए एक दूसरे से सटकर चल रहे थे। करीब 1000 मीटर की इस सड़क को पार कर एवरग्रीन चौक पहुंचने में 20 मिनट लगे। इस बीच एक कार वाला तो आधा रास्ता ही पार कर सका।

तेलघानीनाका : आधा किमी 15 मिनट में - लोड-अनलोड से बेड़ा गर्क
शाम 6.30 बजे एमजी रोड में चौपाटी के कारण कुछ ही हिस्से में जाम की स्थिति थी, लेकिन वह भी कुछ ही मिनट का था। एमजी रोड से लगी गलियों में सबसे ज्यादा जाम था। क्योंकि दुकानों के सामने कार सिंगर से लेकर माल लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग चल रहा था। वहां पर दुकानों के सामने गाड़ियां पार्क थी। एमजी रोड में कहीं भी पार्किंग की सुविधा नहीं दिखी। अधिकांश लोगों की गाड़ियां दुकानों के सामने ही पार्क था। सड़क चौड़ी होने के कारण लंबा जाम की स्थित नहीं हुई। राठौर चौक से तेलघानी जाने में 15 मिनट लग गया। यहां पर गाड़ियां बेतरतीब से खड़ी थी।

