संस्कृति बचाने की लड़ाई:​​​​​​​दंतेवाड़ा में आदिवासियों ने ढोल-बाजे के साथ निकाली रैली, कहा- नगर पालिका में शामिल होने से ग्रामीण परिवेश को खतरा

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में 11 पारा के आदिवासियों ने बचेली नगर पालिका से अलग करने और ग्राम पंचायत बनाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया।
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में 11 पारा के आदिवासियों ने बचेली नगर पालिका से अलग करने और ग्राम पंचायत बनाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया।
  • नगर पालिका बचेली से अलग करने की मांग को लेकर 11 पारा के 3 हजार ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन
  • ग्रामीणों का आरोप- कलेक्टर से ग्राम पंचायत बनाने का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद भी नहीं मांगे की गईं पूरी

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में गुरुवार को बड़ी संख्या में आदिवासियों प्रदर्शन किया। हाथों में ढोल-बाजा लेकर ये ग्रामीण नगर पालिका बचेली से अलग करने की मांग कर रहे थे। आदिवासियों का कहना था कि नगर पालिका में शामिल करने से उनकी संस्कृति और ग्रामीण परिवेश को खतरा है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कलेक्टर ने ग्राम पंचायत बनाने का आश्वासन दिया था, लेकिन उसे भी पूरा नहीं किया गया।

हाथों में ढोल-बाजा लेकर ग्रामीणों ने रैली निकाली। आदिवासियों का कहना था कि नगर पालिका में शामिल करने से उनकी संस्कृति और ग्रामीण परिवेश को खतरा है।
हाथों में ढोल-बाजा लेकर ग्रामीणों ने रैली निकाली। आदिवासियों का कहना था कि नगर पालिका में शामिल करने से उनकी संस्कृति और ग्रामीण परिवेश को खतरा है।

नगर पालिका बचेली से अलग करने की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को 11 पारा के ग्रामीण सड़क पर उतर आए। ग्रामीणों ने रैली निकाली और ग्राम पंचायत में शामिल करने की मांग की। इसमें तामोपारा, कोयापारा, चालाकीपारा, पटेलपारा, मांझीपारा, कायापारा, पांडुपारा, पूजरिपारा, कुम्हारपारा, स्कूलपारा के करीब 3 हजार मतदाता शामिल थे। इस दौरान सर्व आदिवासी समाज ने राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन तहसीलदार पुष्पराज पात्रा को सौंपा।

परम्परा को बचाने नहीं शामिल होना चाहते नगर पालिका में
ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि 5 वीं अंसूची क्षेत्र का पालन होना चाहिए। हम अपनी मांगों को लेकर पहले भी प्रदर्शन कर चुके हैं। तब कलेक्टर ने आश्वासन दिया था कि 11 पारा को मिलाकर एक ग्राम पंचायत बना दी जाएगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर पालिका में शामिल किए जाने से ग्रामीण परिवेश खत्म हो रहा है। आदिवासियों की प्रथा और परंपरा समाप्त हो रही है। अपनी परम्पराओं को बचाने के लिए नगर पालिका में नहीं रहना चाहते।

