पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोहरे ने रोकी उड़ान:छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार की दूसरी वर्षगांठ पर आयोजित कैबिनेट में शामिल नहीं हो पाए मंत्री सिंहदेव और अमरजीत

रायपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू होने से पहले सभी मंत्रियों ने मुख्यमंत्री को बधाई दी। इसमें टीएस सिंहदेव और अमरजीत भगत शामिल नहीं हो पाए।
  • अम्बिकापुर से रायपुर के लिए सुबह नहीं उड़ पाया हेलिकॉप्टर
  • सरगुजा में मुख्यमंत्री के दौरे के समय से ही अपने क्षेत्र में थे दोनों मंत्री

छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस सरकार के आज दो वर्ष पूरे हो गए। सरकार की दूसरी वर्षगांठ पर राज्य मंत्रिमंडल की महत्वपूर्ण बैठक हो रही है। मुख्यमंत्री निवास में हो रही बैठक में प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य, पंचायत, ग्रामीण विकास और वाणिज्यिक कर मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव और खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ही शामिल नहीं हो पाए। बताया जा रहा है दोनों मंत्रियों को आज सुबह 9 बजे से अम्बिकापुर से रायपुर के लिए उड़ान भरना था। तय कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक दोनों को सुबह 10 बजे तक रायपुर पहुंच जाना था। सुबह 11 बजे तक उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री निवास पहुंचने की योजना थी।

सरगुजा में भारी कोहरे की वजह से हेलिकॉप्टर समय से उड़ान नहीं भर पाया। दोनों ने मौसम के साफ होने का इंतजार किया। करीब 12 बजे हेलिकॉप्टर ने उड़ान भरी। दोपहर बाद 1.25 बजे तक दोनों मंत्रियों को लेकर रायपुर पुलिस लाइन स्थित हैलिपैड पर उतरा। उधर मुख्यमंत्री निवास में 11.30 बजे से बैठक शुरू हो चुकी थी। बैठक शुरू होने से पहले वहां पहुंचे मंत्रियों ने पुष्पगुच्छ देकर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को बधाई दी। बाद में सभी लोग कैबिनेट की बैठक के लिए पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें