भविष्य की तैयारी:राज्य की जरूरतों पर शोध के लिए विश्वविद्यालयों ने मांगी अलग प्रयोगशाला

रायपुर24 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
राज्य योजना आयोग में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर अनेक शोध परियोजनाएं संचालित हैं। इस बार इसमें शैक्षणिक संस्थानों को भी शामिल किया जा रहा है। फाइल फोटो।
  • औषधीय पौधों, आदिवासी और सामाजिक विकास पर शोध के लिए विशेष संस्थानों की स्थापना का भी सुझाव
  • राज्य योजना आयोग की वर्चुअल कार्यशाला में आए सुझाव, आयोग ने विश्वविद्यालयों से किया है करार

राज्य योजना आयोग में बुधवार को एक वर्चुअल कार्यशाला का आयोजन हुआ। इसमें योजना आयोग और प्रदेश में स्थित विश्वविद्यालयों व दूसरे शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के साथ हुए करार पर बात हुई। यह करार राज्य की जरूरतों और चुनौतियों के समाधान के लिए शासकीय विभागों और अकादमिक संस्थानों के बीच समन्वय के लिए किया गया है।

विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपतियों ने इसके लिए एक सार्वजनिक पुस्तकालय और प्रयोगशाला की आवश्यकता बताई। कहा गया कि ऐसी व्यवस्था बने ताकि इस सुविधा का उपयोग शैक्षिक संस्थाएं एवं शासकीय विभाग दोनों ही उपयोग कर सके।

कुलपतियों ने उष्ण कटिबंधीय औषधीय पौधों, आदिम जाति एवं सामाजिक विकास से संबंधित विशेष संस्थानों की स्थापना पर भी जोर दिया। इस दौरान मल्टी डिसीप्लिनरी एवं इंटर सेक्टोरल शोध की आवश्यकताओं पर विशेष बल दिया गया।

गरीबी उन्मूलन एवं अन्य सामाजिक, आर्थिक चुनौती पर कार्य करने हेतु विशेष प्रकोष्ठ की स्थापना पर भी चर्चा हुई। राज्य योजना आयोग ने सभी संस्थाओं से शोध प्रस्ताव आमंत्रित किया है ताकि कार्यक्रम को आगे बढ़ाया जा सके।

योजना आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष अजय सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई इस कार्यशाला में मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार प्रदीप शर्मा, राज्य योजना आयोग के सदस्य डॉ. के. सुब्रमण्यम तथा सदस्य सचिव अनूप श्रीवास्तव के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये विभिन्न विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपति और शिक्षण संस्थानों के प्रमुख शामिल हुए।

ऑनलाइन शोध कोश की भी बात

कार्यशाला के दौरान राज्य योजना आयोग में एक ऑनलाइन शोध कोश की स्थापना के लिये सहमति बनी है। आयोग ने इस कार्यक्रम में राज्य के शैक्षणिक संस्थाओं मे कार्यरत प्राध्यापकों और विद्यार्थियों को शामिल करने का आश्वासन भी दिया।

संस्थाओं को कहा गया, वे राज्य योजना आयोग के साथ सतत संपर्क रहें। इसके लिए विश्वविद्यालय और संस्थान एक प्रकोष्ठ की स्थापना करें। इसमें एक वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापक अथवा प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नामित हो।

