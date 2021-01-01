पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल मीडिया पर भी विरोध:नेता पुत्रों की नियुक्ति की चर्चा से ही भाजपा में बवाल, महिला मोर्चा की कई कार्यकर्ता नाराज

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
भाजपा नेताओं के 35 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के बच्चों को युवा मोर्चा में एडजस्ट करने की सुगबुगाहट से ही बवाल मच गया है। बड़े स्तर पर उभर रही नाराजगी को देखते हुए संगठन 35 पार नेता पुत्रों को शामिल करने में सख्ती की तैयारी में है। दूसरी ओर, महिला मोर्चा में भी कुछ एनजीओ से जुड़ी महिलाओं को प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में शामिल करने पर कार्यकर्ता बागी हो गई हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर पार्टी के विरोध में पोस्ट कर रही हैं। प्रदेश प्रभारी डी. पुरंदेश्वरी की तल्खी के बाद नियुक्तियों को लेकर सुगबुगाहट शुरू हुई है, लेकिन बड़े स्तर पर विरोध के सुर भी उठ रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा विवाद की स्थिति युवा मोर्चा में नियुक्ति पर है। 35 साल की अधिकतम आयु सीमा की वजह से प्रदेशभर से बड़े पैमाने पर युवाओं में उम्मीद बढ़ी थी, लेकिन दूसरी ओर नेता पुत्रों और उनके करीबियों को लेकर शर्त में छूट के लिए कवायद शुरू की गई। प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों के लिए शर्त में छूट के संबंध में सहमति बन चुकी थी। इसके बाद 35 पार के कार्यकर्ता अपने नेताओं पर उन्हें भी शामिल करने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगे। दरअसल, सरगुजा संभाग, जांजगीर और दुर्ग जिले के कुछ नेताओं के बेटे व बेटी को शामिल करने की स्थिति में कार्यकर्ताओं में गलत संदेश जाता। प्रदेश प्रभारी व राष्ट्रीय सह संगठन महामंत्री के दौरे पर प्रदर्शन की बातें भी आ रही थीं, इसलिए नेता पुत्रों की नियुक्ति को टालने की चर्चा है।

जो सक्रिय नहीं, उन्हें भी मोर्चा में बड़ा पद दिया
महिला मोर्चा की सूची जारी होने के बाद नया विवाद छिड़ गया है। सोशल मीडिया में इस संबंध में पोस्ट किए जा रहे हैं कि बूथ, मंडल या जिले में जिसने काम नहीं किया, उसे सीधा प्रदेश में मौका दे दिया गया है। यहां तक लिखा गया है कि कभी पार्टी का कोई काम नहीं करने वाले, चार सदस्य नहीं जोड़ने वाले और फोर व्हीलर से नीचे कभी पैर नहीं रखने वालों को पदाधिकारी बनाया गया है। महिला मोर्चा हैट यू बोलने वाले को भी मोर्चा में शामिल किया गया है। इसे लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं में नाराजगी है।

स्थानीय नेतृत्व पर कार्यकर्ता उठा रहे हैं सवाल
संगठन में नियुक्तियों को लेकर स्थानीय नेताओं में चल रही खींचतान से क्षुब्ध नेता अब नेतृत्व पर सवाल उठाने लगे हैं। सीएम भूपेश बघेल के बयान को भी सोशल मीडिया पर भाजपा के ही कार्यकर्ता सही ठहरा रहे हैं। अभी भी बड़ी संख्या में नियुक्तियां योग्यता के बजाय पार्टी नेताओं के करीबियों के आधार पर की गई है, जबकि कई जिलों में स्थानीय नेताओं की पसंद-नापसंद की वजह से नियुक्तियां रोक दी गई हैं। इस लड़ाई को पार्टी के लिए ही नुकसानदेह बताया जा रहा है। कुछ जिले ऐसे हैं, जहां जिले से लेकर मोर्चा-प्रकोष्ठ सभी की नियुक्तियों में लगातार विवाद सामने आ रहा है। इन जिलों में संगठन के नेता भी बेबस नजर आ रहे हैं, क्योंकि खींचतान की वजह से इन जिलों में नियुक्तियां भी छोड़ी जा रही हैं।

