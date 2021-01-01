पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नस्ल सुधार के लिए पहल:देसी गायों मेंं दूध बढ़ाने के लिए नई तकनीक का प्रयोग, देसी नस्ल की 37 लाख गौ और भैंसवंशीय की नस्ल में होगा सुधार

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में गायों की नस्ल सुधार के लिए अब हाई-जेनेटिक मेरिट बुल्स के फ्रोजन सीमेन का प्रयोग किया जाएगा। ताकि देसी गायों से अधिक दूध देने वाली बछिया पैदा हो सके। सीमेन को सेंटरों तक पहुंचाने के लिए सरकार ने आधुनिक लिक्विड नाइट्रोजन टैंकर की खरीद की है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल शुक्रवार को विभागीय मंत्री रवींद्र चौबे के साथ लिक्विड नाइट्रोजन टैंकरों को सेंटरों पर भेजने की शुरुआत करेंगे। प्रदेश में देसी नस्ल की प्रजनन योग्य करीब 37 लाख गौवंशीय और भैंसवंशीय है। इनके नस्ल सुधार का प्रयास हो रहा है। प्रदेश में 2379 संस्थाओं में नस्ल सुधार चल रहा है। इसमें 340 ढोर अस्पताल, 819 पशु औषधालय, 22 कृत्रिम गर्भाधान केंद्र, 248 कृत्रिम गर्भाधान उपकेंद्र, 99 मुख्य ग्राम खंड केंद्र और 851 निजी कृत्रिम गर्भाधान कार्यकर्ता-मैत्री शामिल हैं। वेटरनेरी डॉक्टरों का दावा है कि कृत्रिम गर्भाधान से पैदा होने वाली बछिया में दूध देने की क्षमता बढ़ जाती है। इससे राज्य में दूध का उत्पादन बढ़ेगा, साथ ही किसानों और पशुपालकों की आय भी बढ़ेगी। फ्रोजन स्ट्रॉ को अति आधुनिक कंटेनर्स बीए-3 और बीए-35 में न्यूनतम तापमान 196 अंश सेल्सियस पर संरक्षित कर रखा जाता है। इस न्यूनतम तापमान को बनाए रखने के लिए लिक्विड नाइट्रोजन (एलएन-2) का उपयोग किया जाता है। राष्ट्रीय गुरुकुल मिशन से मिले डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए से 6 हजार लीटर क्षमता के चार आधुनिक लिक्विड नाइट्रोजन ट्रांसपोर्ट टैंकर केंद्र सरकार के सार्वजनिक उपक्रम इंडियन आइल कार्पोरेशन लिमिटेड से बनवाए गए हैं। वर्तमान में लिक्विड नाइट्रोजन की आपूर्ति भिलाई स्टील प्लांट से की जा रही है। छत्तीसगढ़ में फिलहाल प्रति व्यक्ति औसतन 100 एमएल दूध उपलब्ध है।

करीब सवा चार लाख लीटर दूध ऑर्गनाइज्ड सेक्टरों के जरिए पैकेटों में लोगों तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा खुला दूध भी शहरों, नगरों व गांवों में उत्पादकों द्वारा बेचा जाता है। राज्य में अगली जनगणना के बाद आबादी का आंकड़ा लगभग तीन करोड़ होने का अनुमान है। बढ़ी हुई आबादी के लिए दूध की मांग भी बढ़ेगी। इसी वजह से यह अभियान छेड़ा है।

