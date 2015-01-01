पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीन की तैयारी:वैक्सीन माइनस 25 डिग्री में भी रखनी पड़ी तो राजधानी में 630 कोल्ड पाइंट तैयार, जल्द तैयार होंगे 80 नए पाइंट

रायपुर23 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।

कोरोना की वैक्सीन अगले एक-दो माह में जब भी आएगी, सबसे बड़ी चुनौती उसे संभालकर रखना होगी क्योंकि इसे शून्य से नीचे के तापमान में रखना पड़ सकता है। राजधानी तथा राज्य के अन्य हिस्से में वैक्सीन को ठंडा रखने के लिए जो 630 कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट अभी उपलब्ध हैं, वह वैक्सीन को शून्य से 25 डिग्री कम (-25 डिग्री) तक ही ठंडा रख सकते हैं। ऐसी ही ठंडक वाले 80 नए प्वाइंट कोरोना वैक्सीन को ध्यान में रखकर बनाए जा रहे हैं। अगर इससे भी कम तापमान वाली वैक्सीन प्रदेश को मिलती है, तब फिर उसे ठंडा और सुरक्षित रखने के लिए उपकरण भी केंद्र सरकार को ही देने होंगे। कोरोना के लिए पहली बार हेल्थ अमला कोल्ड चेन पाइंट पर काम कर रहा है। केंद्र ने वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी के निर्देश तो दिए हैं, लेकिन अलग-अलग कंपनियों की वैक्सीन को लेकर कम तापमान की जो बातें अा रही हैं, उसका कोई संकेत नहीं दिया गया है। इसलिए राजधानी में उन्हीं कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट पर काम चल रहा है, जो पोलियो या दूसरी बीमारियों की वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए उपलब्ध हैं। राज्य टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. अमर सिंह ठाकुर का कहना है कि अगर यहां ऐसी वैक्सीन भेजी जाएगी जिसे -70 या -80 डिग्री में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए इतने कम तापमान वाले रेफ्रिजेरेटर केंद्र से लेने होंगे।

टीकाकरण के लिए हेल्थ वर्कर्स का डेटा भी तैयार
प्रदेश में सबसे पहले हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए 98 फीसदी कर्मियों का डाटा तैयार कर लिया गया है। टीकाकरण के लिए 27931 स्थल व 8192 वैक्सीनेटर बनाए गए हैं। वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट मिलाकर 85000 लीटर की अतिरिक्त क्षमता डेवलप कर ली गई है। वैक्सीनेटर की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए पुरूष स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ-साथ निजी संस्थाओं के लोगों को भी ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।
टीकाकरण से संबधित सीरिंज और अन्य सामग्री के मेंटेनेंस के लिए प्रदेश, क्षेत्रीय व जिला स्तर पर ड्राय स्टोर चिन्हांकित किए गए हैं। टीकाकरण की निगरानी राज्यस्तरीय स्टीयरिंग कमेटी तथा उनके अधीन जिलों की टास्क फोर्स की होगी, जिनकी बैठकें शुरू कर दी गई हैं। चुकी है।

