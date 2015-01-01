पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना टीके की तैयारी:विमान से आएगी वैक्सीन, 154 आईआरएल फ्रिज पहुंचे, 68 डीपफ्रीजर मिलेंगे जनवरी में

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • वैक्सीन की सुरक्षा के लिए डीप फ्रीजर माइनस 25 डिग्री तक तापमान वाले

राजधानी में कोरोना वैक्सीन हवाई मार्ग से लाई जाएगी। पहली खेप मुंबई से आने की संभावना है। इस हिसाब से राजधानी में हेल्थ अफसरों ने वैक्सीन को पूरे प्रदेश में सुरक्षित रखने तथा दूसरी जरूरी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। इस बीच, वैक्सीन रखने के लिए 225 लीटर क्षमता वाले 154 आइसलाइन्ड रेफ्रिजरेटर यानी आईएलआर भी मिलना शुरू हो गए हैं। राजधानी से इन्हें अलग-अलग जिलों में भेजा जा रहा है। इस बीच, महत्वपूर्ण बात यह भी है कि वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखनेवाले डीप फ्रीजर की खेप जनवरी के शुरुआती हफ्ते में राजधानी में आ जाएगी। इस खेप में 68 डीप फ्रीजर होंगे और यह छोटे तथा मंझौले आकार के रहेंगे।

दरअसल, आइसलाइंड रेफ्रिजरेटर में किसी बी वैक्सीन को 2 से 8 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेड तापमान पर रखा जा सकता है। लेकिन डीप फ्रीजर माइनस 15 से लेकर माइनस 25 डिग्री तक का तापमान जेनरेट करने में सक्षम है। डीप फ्रीजर इसलिए भेजा जा रहा है क्योंकि अगर बेहद कम तापमान में रखनेवाली वैक्सीन आई, तो इसकी तुरंत जरूरत होगी क्योंकि इन्हें आइसलाइंड रेफ्रिजरेटर में नहीं रखा जा सकता। हालांकि अभी वैक्सीन के तापक्रम को लेकर बहुत सारी स्थितियां साफ होनी हैं। इसके बाद ही पता चलेगा कि किस उपकरण की जरूरत होगी। फिर भी, जिन वैक्सीन का ब्रिज ट्रायल चल रहा है, उनकी प्रकृति के आधार पर प्रदेश में यह तैयारी की जा रही है।

प्रदेश में अब तक ये हो चुका

  • प्रदेश में स्टेट वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन को स्टोर करने के लिए फ्रिज इंस्टाल किया गया है। इसमें 45 से 90 हजार तक टीके स्टोर हो सकेंगे।
  • स्टेट लेवल और जिलों के मास्टर ट्रेनर की ट्रेनिंग पूरी हो चुकी है।
  • 14 हजार वेक्सीनेटर टीके लगाएंगे, उनकी सूची तैयार।
  • 2.24 लाख फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर का डाटा अपलोड हो चुका है।
  • प्रदेश में तीन साल पहले रिटायर हो चुके वेक्सीनेटर स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं का रिकॉर्ड अपलोड किया जा रहा है।

फ्रिज साढ़े 4 करोड़ रु. के
प्रदेश में 28 जिलों में जिला वैक्सीन सेंटरों में फिलहाल इन आइस लाइन्ड रेफ्रिजरेटर को इंस्टाल किया जा रहा है। 225 लीटर क्षमता वाले इन फ्रिजों में एक बार पैंतालीस से नब्बे हजार तक वैक्सीन स्टोर की जा सकेगी। एक फ्रिज की मार्केट वैल्यू ढ़ाई से तीन लाख के बीच है। इस लिहाज से देखें तो छत्तीसगढ़ को करीब साढ़े चार करोड़ के फ्रिज मिल रहे हैं।

क्षमता बढ़ाने पर फोकस
हेल्थ विभाग इस हफ्ते पूरा फोकस कोल्ड चैन क्षमता को बढ़ाने पर कर रहा है। जिसमें केंद्र से आ रहे सभी तरह के उपकरणों को जल्द से जल्द स्टेट वैक्सीन सेंटर संभाग और जिलों के वैक्सीन सेंटर तक पहुंचाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में छोटे और मंझौले डीप फ्रीजर मिलने शुरु होंगे। छोटे फ्रीजर में 15 से 20 और मंझौले फ्रीजर में 30 से 40 किलो तक के आइस पैक रखे जा सकेंगे।

प्रदेश में कोल्ड चेन सेटअप

  • स्टेट वैक्सीन स्टोर - 01
  • रीजनल वैक्सीन स्टोर - 03
  • कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट - 599
  • एक्टिव कोल्ड चेन - 630
  • नए कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट - 90 से ज्यादा
  • वैक्सीनेशन कैरियर - 29685

"वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियों की दिशा में हम चरणबद्ध तरीके से आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। केंद्र से हमें जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में डीप फ्रीजर मिलेंगे। जिनकी तादाद साठ से अधिक होगी।"
-डॉ. अमर सिंह ठाकुर, राज्य टीकाकरण अधिकारी

