  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • Visit Muktangan Doing 1 Thousand Tourists On An Average Daily, A Record 2 Thousand Tourists Arrived This Sunday

काेरोना पर पर्यटन भारी:रोजाना औसतन 1 हजार टूरिस्ट कर रहे मुक्तांगन की सैर, इस रविवार पहुंचे रिकॉर्ड 2 हजार टूरिस्ट

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
पर्यटकों के बॉडी टेम्प्रेचर की जांच करता कर्मी।
  • लॉकडाउन से पहले रोज औसतन 1 हजार पर्यटक पहुंचते थे पुरखौती मुक्तांगन, अब फिर वही स्थिति

नवा रायपुर स्थित पुरखौती मुक्तांगन एक बार फिर से पर्यटकाें से गुलजार होने लगा है। मार्च में लाॅकडाउन लगने के बाद लगभग सात महीने तक बंद रहने के बाद मुक्तांगन पिछले महीने 15 अक्टूबर से पर्यटकों के लिए खोला गया था। पहले हफ्ते 50 से 100 टूरिस्ट यहां विजिट करने पहुंचे। दिन-ब-दिन संख्या बढ़ती गई और नवंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते तक यहां औसतन 600 लोग रोज पहुुंचने लगे। अब पिछले एक हफ्ते से यहां रोजाना लगभग 1 हजार लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन से पहले भी यहां रोजाना इतने ही पर्यटक पहुंचते थे। इस रविवार 22 नवंबर को यहां रिकॉर्ड 2 हजार लोग पहुंचे। मुक्तांगन सुबह 10 से लेकर शाम 5 बजे तक ओपन रहता है। हर सोमवार ये बंद रखा जाता है।

थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सैनिटाइजेशन के बाद ही एंट्री, मास्क अनिवार्य
पुरखौती मुक्तांगन के रामशरण प्रजापति ने बताया कि थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से पर्यटकों का बॉडी टैम्प्रेचर चेक करने और हैंड सैनिटाइज करने के बाद ही उन्हें एंट्री दी जाती है। शुरुआत में टूरिस्ट की संख्या बहुत कम थी, लेकिन कोरोेना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए बरती जा रही सावधानियों पर धीरे-धीरे विश्वास बढ़ा तो पर्यटक भी बढ़ गए। अब यहां कोरोनाकाल से पहले की तरह पर्यटक पहुंच रहे हैं। वायरस से सुरक्षा के लिहाज से समय-समय पर यहां फागिंग और सैनेटाइजेशन भी करवाया जाता है।

कोरिया पैलेस और सीताबेंगरा गुफा की रेप्लिका जल्द होगी शुरू
संस्कृति विभाग के उपसंचालक जेआर भगत ने बताया कि पुरखौती मुक्तांगन में बनाई गई कोरिया पैलेस और सीताबेंगरा गुफा की रेप्लिका जल्द ही पर्यटकों के लिए ओपन कर दी जाएगी। इनमें सिर्फ फिनिशिंग का काम बाकी है, जो कोरोना की वजह से अब तक नहीं हो सका है। इसे जल्द पूरा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। यही नहीं, मुक्तांगन में बस्तर की सात प्रकार की आदिवासी जनजातियों के रहन-सहन की झलक दिखाने का प्रयास भी किया जा रहा है। इसका काम भी पूरा हो चुका है। यहां जनजातियों की दैनिक उपयोग की वस्तुएं भी रखी जाएंगी।

