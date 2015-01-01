पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव की तैयारी:विवेकानंद एडीजी दुर्ग होंगे या पीएचक्यू आएंगे, पुलिस में जल्द प्रमोशन और फेरबदल भी

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • आईजी की कमी के कारण बस्तर और सरगुजा में फिलहाल प्रभारी आईजी

गृह विभाग ने दुर्ग आईजी विवेकानंद सिन्हा समेत करीब दर्जनभर आईपीएस अफसरों के प्रमोशन के लिए कवायद शुरू कर दी है। इनमें एक एडीजी, चार आईजी और पांच डीआईजी के पद पर प्रमोशन होने हैं। चार साल से डेपुटेशन पर बीएसएफ में पदस्थ एडीजी राजेश मिश्रा की भी वापसी होनी है। प्रमोशन के बाद आईजी व एसपी स्तर पर बदलाव की भी तैयारी है। राज्य के कई आईपीएस अफसरों को एक साल बाद प्रमोशन मिला। इस गड़बड़ी को दूर करते हुए गृह विभाग ने आईपीएस के प्रमोशन के लिए कवायद शुरू कर दी है। इनमें पहले नंबर पर 1996 बैच के आईपीएस विवेकानंद हैं। वे अप्रैल 2017 से आईजी दुर्ग के पद पर हैं। उन्हें एडीजी प्रमोट किया जाएगा। हालांकि इस बात को लेकर कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि विवेकानंद को प्रमोशन के बाद पुलिस मुख्यालय लाया जाएगा या एडीजी के रूप में रेंज की जिम्मेदारी में ही यथावत रखा जाएगा। ऐसा होगा तो वे हिमांशु गुप्ता के बाद दूसरे एडीजी होंगे, जो दुर्ग रेंज की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। एडीजी प्रमोट होने के बाद हिमांशु चार महीने तक दुर्ग में रहे। विवेकानंद के बाद 2003 बैच के पी. सुंदरराज, ओपी पाल, रतनलाल डांगी और एससी द्विवेदी हैं। ये सभी आईजी बनेंगे। हालांकि आईजी की कमी के मद्देनजर सुंदरराज और डांगी बस्तर व सरगुजा संभाल रहे हैं। पाल और द्विवेदी पुलिस मुख्यालय में हैं। इनके बाद रामगोपाल गर्ग, जितेंद्र मीणा, दीपक झा, अभिषेक शांडिल्य, डीके गर्ग और बालाजी राव सोमावार डीआईजी बनेंगे। इनमें गर्ग और शांडिल्य डेपुटेशन पर सीबीआई में हैं।

राहुल शर्मा केस की जांच से भी नए समीकरण
विवेकानंद के एडीजी बनने के बाद राज्य में सात एडीजी हो जाएंगे। इनमें हिमांशु गुप्ता और एसआरपी कल्लूरी ही पीएचक्यू में हैं। पवन देव, एडी गौतम, जीपी सिंह और प्रदीप गुप्ता पीएचक्यू से बाहर हैं। चार नए आईजी प्रमोट होने के बाद इनकी संख्या सात हो जाएगी। रायपुर आईजी और इंटेलीजेंस को अलग करने की चर्चा थी। ऐसे में संभव है कि विवेकानंद को आईजी इंटेलीजेंस की जिम्मेदारी दे दी जाए। ऐसे में रेंज में भी बदलाव किए जा सकते हैं। बस्तर एसपी झा, जशपुर एसपी सोमावार के प्रमोशन के बाद जिलों में भी फेरबदल किए जा सकते हैं। फेरबदल में बस्तर में दो साल से अधिक समय काट चुके एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव और मोहित गर्ग के साथ कुछ और एसपी भी बदले जा सकते हैं। सरकार ने बिलासपुर एसपी रहे राहुल शर्मा की खुदकुशी की नए सिरे से जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इससे भी पुलिस महकमे में नए समीकरण बन सकते हैं।

आईपीएस अवार्ड के लिए भेजे 6 अफसरों के नाम, इनमें बीएसएफ से आए सिंह भी
गृह विभाग ने राज्य पुलिस सेवा से आईपीएस अवार्ड के लिए 6 अफसरों के नाम भेजे हैं। इनमें बीएसएफ से आए अफसर यशपाल सिंह को भी शामिल किया गया है, जबकि राज्य के पुलिस अधिकारियों ने नियम विरुद्ध संविलियन बताते हुए आईपीएस अवार्ड नहीं करने की मांग की थी। जिन अफसरों के नाम भेजे गए हैं, उनमें धर्मेंद्र छ्वई, दर्शन सिंह मरावी, यशपाल सिंह, उमेश चौधरी, मनोज खिलारी और रवि कुर्रे शामिल हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ के पुलिस अधिकारी यशपाल के साथ-साथ छ्वई के भी विरोध में हैं, क्योंकि राज्य बनने के बाद से यहां काम करने वाले 2 अफसरों का प्रमोशन प्रभावित हो रहा है। इसे लेकर अधिकारियों ने आईपीएस एसोसिएशन से लेकर कई स्तर पर शिकायत की थी, फिर भी उनकी मांग को दरकिनार कर दोनों अफसरों का नाम भेजा गया है।

