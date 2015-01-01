पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी राजनीति:सिब्बल ने नेतृत्व पर सवाल उठाए तो भूपेश बघेल ने कह दिया-छत्तीसगढ़ उदाहरण है- हम 15 साल बाद भी लौट सकते हैं

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को गांधी परिवार के मुखर समर्थकों में गिना जाता है। फाइल फोटो।
  • पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल ने बिहार चुनाव में हार के बाद की थी आलोचना
  • पहले भी केंद्रीय नेतृत्व के खिलाफ पत्र लिख चुके हैं कई बड़े नेता

कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी राजनीति एक बार फिर गर्म है। सार्वजनिक रूप से कुछ न कहने की प्रतिबद्धता जताने के बाद भी सार्वजनिक बयानबाजी जारी है। बिहार चुनाव में हार के बाद पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल ने पार्टी नेतृत्व पर सवाल उठाये हैं। उनका कहना था पार्टी फोरम में उनकी बात नहीं हो पा रही है, ऐसे में वे सार्वजनिक रूप से अपनी बात रख रहे हैं।

कपिल सिब्बल के इस बयान के विरोध में छत्तीसगढ़ का कांग्रेस नेतृत्व खड़ा हो गया है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, कांग्रेस पार्टी और उसके नेतृत्व का सवाल पार्टी का अंदरूनी मसला है। इस पर सार्वजनिक रूप से बात करना ठीक नहीं हैं। किसी को भी इससे बचना चाहिए।

मुख्यमंत्री ने लिखा, कांग्रेस पार्टी ही इस देश की मनोभावना का प्रतीक है और साम्प्रदायिक ताकतों के खिलाफ खड़ी एक मात्र पार्टी है। इतिहास गवाह है कांग्रेस ने हर चुनौती का सामना किया है और अपने लाखों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ फिर खड़ी हुई है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व का बचाव किया है। उन्होंने लिखा- सोनिया और राहुल के नेतृत्व पर हर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता का अटूट भरोसा है।

हार-जीत लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा है। किसी भी हार से न तो कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता का मनोबल गिरता है और न नेतृत्व हार मानता है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने लिखा, छत्तीसगढ़ इसका उदाहरण है। हम 15 साल बाद भी लौट सकते हैं और ठीक तरह से लौट सकते हैं।

सिंहदेव बोले, मेरे नेता राहुल गांधी

छत्तीसगढ़ के स्वास्थ्य और पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने मेरे नेता राहुल गांधी हैशटैग के साथ अपनी बात कही है। सिंहदेव ने लिखा, मेरा नेता अन्याय से लड़ता है। मेरा नेता झूठे प्रचार से नहीं डरता है। मेरा नेता वंचितों के साथ खड़ा है। अंगद के पैर की तरह सच्चाई पर अड़ा है।

भूपेश पहले भी करते रहे हैं सोनिया-राहुल का समर्थन

मुख्यमंत्री पहले भी सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व का बचाव करते रहे हैं। उन्होंने राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष बने रहने के लिए भी अभियान चलाया था। PCC और उसके अनुषांगिक संगठनों से बाकायदा प्रस्ताव पारित कर राहुल गांधी को राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बने रहने का अनुरोध किया गया था।

