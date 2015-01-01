पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्त में वन्यजीव तस्कर:लेपर्ड और हिरण की खाल के साथ 3 गिरफ्तार, महासमुंद स्थित सेंचुरी में तीर-धनुष से करते थे वन्यजीवों का शिकार

महासमुंद23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के महासमुंद में तेंदुए और हिरण की खाल के साथ तीन तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोपियों में रिजर्व फॉरेस्ट का एक गार्ड भी शामिल है।
  • साइबर सेल और पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई, आरोपियों में रिजर्व फॉरेस्ट का चौकीदार भी शामिल
  • बरनाईदादर झगरनडीह चौक के पास घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा, खाल की कीमत 30 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा

छत्तीसगढ़ की महासमुंद पुलिस ने शनिवार को वन्य जीवों का शिकार कर उनकी खाल को बेचने वाले तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से लेपर्ड और हिरण की खाल बरामद हुई है। इसकी अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कीमत 30 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा बताई जा रही। आरोपियों में रिजर्व फॉरेस्ट का चौकीदार भी शामिल है। यह लोग वाइल्ड लाइफ सेंचुरी में तीर-धनुष से शिकार करते थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, पुलिस अफसरों को रिजर्व फॉरेस्ट एरिया में वन्य जीवों का शिकार कर उनकी खाल को बेचने की सूचना मिल रही थी। इस पर साइबर सेल और अलग-अलग थानों की पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम का गठन किया गया। इस बीच टीम को सूचना मिली कि कुछ लोगों ने जंगल क्षेत्र में लेपर्ड और हिरण का शिकार किया है। अब उसकी खाल बेचने के लिए ग्राहक की तलाश कर रहे हैं।

तस्करों के पास ग्राहक बनकर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी
इसके बाद पुलिस टीम ने ग्राहक बनकर उनसे संपर्क किया। अभी पुलिस उन्हें पकड़ने की योजना बना रही थी कि तभी पता चला कि कुछ लोग ग्राम बरनाईदादर झगरनडीह चौक के पास तेंदुए और हिरण की खाल का सौदा करने वाले हैं। सूचना के बाद साइबर सेल और सांकरा थाना पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर बलौदाबाजार निवासी शेख शहाबुद्दीन, बलिराम बरिहा और जोहन बरिहा को धर दबोचा।

एक माह पहले बारनवापारा सेंचुरी क्षेत्र में किया था शिकार
तलाशी के दौरान आरोपियों के पास से दो बोरे में एक तेंदुए ओर एक हिरण की खाल बरामद हुई। कड़ाई से पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया कि एक माह पहले बारनवापारा सेंचुरी क्षेत्र में तीर-धनुष से तेंदुए का शिकार किया था। तेंदुए की खाल की कीमत इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में 25 लाख और हिरण की 5 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। आरोपियों से तीर-धनुष, मोबाइल और कैश भी बरामद हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें