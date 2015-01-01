पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में वारदात:आटो में बुजुर्ग का पर्स खोलकर निकाले पैसे, रैकेट में महिलाओं के होने का शक

रायपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घड़ी चौक से लालपुर तक सफर के दौरान 3 महिलाएं बैठी थीं बुजुर्ग के आजू-बाजू

श्रीनगर खमतराई से आंखों का इलाज करवाने जा रही बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति से आटो में उठाईगिरी हो गई। उनके बैग से आटो में सफर के दौरान 25 हजार पार हो गए। बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति खमतराई से आटो में नगर घड़ी चौक पहुंची। घड़ी चौक से लालपुर के लिए दूसरा आटो पकड़ा। इसी आटो में तीन संदिग्ध महिलाएं सवार हुईं। उठाईगिरी में महिलाओं के उसी गिरोह पर शक है। महाराष्ट्र और मप्र की महिलाओं का गिरोह इसी पैटर्न पर उठाईगिरी करता है। इस वजह से पुलिस गिरोहबाजों की तलाश में जुट गई है।
पुलिस ने बताया कि श्रीनगर निवासी मीरा सेन गुप्ता और उनके पति मिहिर को आंखों की परेशानी है। दोनों को कम दिखाई देता है। आंखों का इलाज करवाने के लिए वे लालपुर के अस्पताल जा रहे थे। वे अपने घर श्रीनगर से ऑटो में बैठकर घड़ी चौक आए और वहां से दूसरे ऑटो बैठे। उस ऑटो में पहले से दो महिलाएं थी।ं ऑटो थोड़ा दूर बढ़ा तो उसमें एक और महिला आकर सवार हुईं। महिलाएं बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति के अलग-बगल बैठ गईं। तीनों महिलाएं पचपेड़ी नाका के पास उतर गईं। बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति लालपुर में उतरकर पैदल अस्पताल पहुंचे। जहां देखा कि उनका पर्स खुला हुआ था। उनके पर्स में इलाज के लिए रखा 25 हजार कैश गायब थे। पुलिस के अनुसार महिलाओं का हुलिया और बातचीत मराठी मिक्स हिंदी थी। दो महिलाएं आपस में बातचीत कर रही थीं। एक महिला शांत बैठी थी। वह ऑटो में बार-बार आगे-पीछे हो रही थी। बातों में उलझाकर ही महिलाएं पर्स से कैश निकालकर ले गईं।
महाराष्ट्र और एमपी की महिला गिरोह : साइबर सेल प्रभारी रमाकांत साहू ने बताया कि इस तरह की घटना महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया, भंडारा, नागपुर और एमपी के बालघाट, मंडल के आसपास की महिलाएं करती हैं। यह जनजाति गिरोह है, जिसमें सभी रिश्तेदार होते हैं। गिरोह में महिलाओं के अलावा पुरुष भी होते हैं, जो दूर से सब देखते रहते हैं। गिरोह में 5-6 लोग आते हैं। इसमें नाबालिग बच्चों को भी रखा जाता है। गिरोह क लोग रेलवे स्टेशन या आउटर के मंदिर व धर्मशाला में ठहरते हैं। प्लानिंग के साथ घटना को अंजाम देते हैं। महिलाएं अलग-अलग चौक में खड़ी रहती है। जिस ऑटो में गिरोह की महिलाएं बैठती है, उसी में बाकी महिलाएं सवार होती हैं। ऑटो में बैठकर इधर-उधर बात करें अन्य सवारियों का ध्यान भटकाते हैं। दो महिलाएं बात करती हैं तो एक महिला पर्स या बैग से पैसा-जेवर पार कर देती हैं। घटना के बाद बारी-बारी उतर जाती हैं। रायपुर में इस तरह की दो दर्जन से ज्यादा घटनाएं हो चुकी है। पुलिस ने महाराष्ट्र और एमपी की महिलाओं का पकड़ा था। यह गिरोह एक बार घटना करके शांत नहीं होते हैं।
दो से तीन घटना करते हैं, फिर शहर छोड़कर भाग जाते हैं। उठाईगिरी की जांच के लिए साइबर सेल की टीम को लगाया गया है। पुलिस घड़ी चौक से लेकर पचपेड़ी नाका के बीच लगे कैमरे की जांच कर रही है, अब तक महिलाओं का फुटेज नहीं मिल पाया हैं, जिन पर उठाईगिरी का शक हैं।

त्योहार और ठंड में आती हैं महिलाएं
त्योहार और ठंड के सीजन में यह गिरोह आता है। एक शहर में दो-तीन वारदातें करने के बाद वे लौट जाती हैं। इस दौरान उन्हें मोटी रकम मिल जाती है। वारदातों के बाद वे तुरंत शहर छोड़ देती हैं। किसी भी शहर में एक बार में तीन से ज्यादा घटनाएं नहीं करते है। वारदात करने के बाद कैश जेवर कभी अपने पास नहीं रहते हैं। गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों को पास करते देते हैं। ताकि पकड़ने जाने पर उनके पास से कुछ न मिल सके और वे कार्रवाई से बच जाए।

