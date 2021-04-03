पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल में मिला महिला का शव:दंतेवाड़ा में महिला की हत्या कर सरकारी स्कूल में फेंका शव, बच्चा टॉयलेट में गया तो मिला कंकाल

दंतेवाड़ा16 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा स्थित एक स्कूल में महिला का कंकाल मिला है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि महिला की हत्या की गई है।
  • गीदम क्षेत्र के की बोरपदर माध्यमिक स्कूल का मामला, पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची
  • एक सप्ताह से स्कूल कैंपस में लग रहा मोहल्ला क्लास, 3 माह पुराना कंकाल होने की आशंका

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा स्थित एक स्कूल के टॉयलेट में मंगलवार दोपहर एक महिला का कंकाल मिला है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते स्कूल का गेट भी बंद रहता था। ऐसे में आशंका जताई जा रही है कि किसी ने हत्या करने के बाद वहां शव को वहां फेंका होगा या फिर वहीं लाकर मारा गया है । महिला का कंकाल करीब तीन माह पुराना बताया जा रहा है। मामला गीदम थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, शहर के बीच गीदम बस स्टैंड के पास ही बोरपदर माध्यमिक स्कूल है। इन दिनों स्कूल कैंपस में पेड़ के नीचे ही मोहल्ला क्लास चल रही है। मंगलवार दोपहर एक बच्चा स्कूल में पीछे की ओर बने टॉयलेट में गया था। वहां महिला का कंकाल पड़ा देखा तो उसने टीचर को इसकी जानकारी दी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची तो पता चला कि किसी महिला का कंकाल है।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते करीब 9 माह से बंद है स्कूल, सप्ताहभर से आ रहा है स्टाफ
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मार्च से ही स्कूल बंद था। एक सप्ताह पहले ही स्कूल को खोला गया है। तब से सिर्फ स्टाफ ही आ रहा है। पेड़ के नीचे मोहल्ला क्लास लगाई जा रही है। इस दौरान भी किसी को टॉयलेट में शव पड़े होने का पता नहीं चल सका। छुट्‌टी के दौरान स्कूल का गेट भी बंद था। ऐसे में किसी के अंदर जाने की संभावना नहीं है। महिला के शरीर पर पायल, सलवार और गले में नेकलेस मिला है।

