रायपुर में नशे का कारोबार:स्कूटर पर घूम-घूमकर महिलाएं सप्लाई कर रही थीं अफीम; पुलिस ने ग्राहक बनकर पकड़ा, इनका मुखिया भी गिरफ्तार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फोटो इस मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की है। आरोपियों के फोन की जांच कर इस रैकेट से जुड़े अन्य लोगों की जांच भी की जा रही है।
  • पुलिस को इस गिरोह के पास से 12 किलोग्राम अफीम, 44 किलोग्राम डोडा चूरा मिला
  • बरामद किए गए नशे के सामान की कीमती लगभग 16 लाख रुपए है, इनके वाहन भी हुए जब्त

रायपुर शहर में ड्रग्स के बाद अब अफीम के सौदागर पकड़े गए हैं। अफीम का कारोबार करने वाले तीन लोगों में दो महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। इन्हें न्यू राजेन्द्र नगर और तेलीबांधा थाना के टीम ने पकड़ा। तस्करों तक पहुंचने में सायबर सेल की टीम ने मदद की। आरोपियों के पास से पुलिस को लगभग 12 किलो अफीम, 44 किलो डोडा चूरा मिला है। नशे के इस सामान की कीमत बाजार में 16 लाख रुपए है। आरोपियों का स्कूटर और मोबाइल फोन भी पुलिस के कब्जे में है। महिलाएं और इनका साथी कहां से और किन लोगों से यह नशे का सामान लेकर आ रहे थे, इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

ऐसे आए पकड़ में
रायपुर पुलिस की सायबर सेल टीम को सूचना मिली की दो महिलाएं पिछले कुछ दिनों से लोगों को अफीम और डोडा चूरा की सप्लाई करती हैं। प्लान के मुताबिक अब सायबर सेल, थाना न्यू राजेन्द्र नगर की टीम के पुलिसकर्मी ग्राहक बन गए। इन्होंने महिलाओं से संपर्क कर अफीम मांगी। मंगलवार को महिलाओं ने दोपहर के वक्त शहर के मेडिशाईन अस्पताल के पास आकर अफीम को भेजने की बात कही। अब पुलिस ने महिलाओं को पकड़ने का जाल बिछाया।

फोटो रायपुर के पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम की है। एसएसपी अजय यादव और विभाग के आला अधिकारियों ने इस केस की जानकारी मीडिया को दी।
फोटो रायपुर के पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम की है। एसएसपी अजय यादव और विभाग के आला अधिकारियों ने इस केस की जानकारी मीडिया को दी।

दोनों महिलाएं अपने में सवार होकर अफीम की डिलीवरी करने पहुंची। पहले से ही छुपी हुई पुलिस टीम ने इन्हें पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ में महिलाओं ने अपना परिचय दिया। एक ने खुद का नाम शोभा सावलानी बताया। यह काशीराम नगर तेलीबांधा की रहने वाली है। दूसरी ने किरण चंदानी, अपना नाम बताया यह सेजबहार की रहने वाली है। घबराई हुई इन औरतों ने बताया कि श्याम नगर तेलीबांधा निवासी सुंदर सिंह संधु इन्हें अफीम देता था। इसके बाद ग्राहकों से आने वाले कॉल के आधार पर ये नशे का सामान उन तक पहुंचा रहीं थीं। कुछ ही देर में सुंदर सिंह को भी पकड़ लिया गया। सुंदर ढाबा चलाता है। महासमुंद रोड स्थित अपने ढाबे से ही नशे का धंधा चला रहा था।

