करवा चौथ:पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए आज सास से सरगी लेकर महिलाएं रखेंगी निर्जला व्रत

रायपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • दशकों बाद चार राजयोग समेत आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा योग का शुभ संयोग

पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए महिलाएं बुधवार को करवा चौथ का व्रत रखेंगी। यह सबसे कठिन व्रतों में एक है क्योंकि इस दौरान महिलाएं पानी भी नहीं पीती हैं। बुधवार सुबह सास के हाथों सरगी मिलने के साथ ही इसकी शुरुआत होगी जो रात 8.11 बजे चंद्र दर्शन के साथ खत्म होगा। ग्रह-गोचर की स्थिति की वजह से इस दिन कई शुभ संयोग भी बन रहे हैं। ज्योतिषियों का दावा है कि ये योग दांपत्य जीवन में खुशहाली और सुख-समृद्धि देने वाले होंगे। इस साल करवा चौथ पर 4 राजयोग सहित करीब आधा दर्जन शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे का कहना है कि इससे पहले करवा चौथ पर इतने शुभ योग पिछले 52 साल में नहीं बने। बुधवार को करवा चौथ पर शिव, अमृत और सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बन रहे हैं। वहीं, शंख, गजकेसरी, हंस और दीर्घायु नाम के राजयोग भी बन रहे हैं। करवा चौथ पर जब चंद्रमा और पति की पूजा की जाएगी, उस दौरान गोचर कुंडली में बृहस्पति दांपत्य जीवन के भाव में अपनी ही राशि के साथ रहेगा। ये स्थिति सौभाग्य बढ़ाने वाली रहेगी, जिससे ये पर्व और भी शुभ हो जाएगा।

श्रद्धा यदि सच्ची हो तो जरूर पूरी होती है मनोकामना वीरवती के व्रत से लौटे थे पति के प्राण
वीरवती सात भाईयों की इकलौती बहन थी। राजा से उसकी शादी हुई। एक बार करवा चौथ पर वह मायके आई। पति के लिए उसने व्रत तो रखा लेकिन भूख-प्यास सह नहीं पा रही थी। भाईयों ने बहन को परेशान देखा तो पीपल पत्तों के पीछे से आईने में नकली चांद दिखा दिया। वीरवती ने उसे असली समझकर व्रत तोड़ दिया। कुछ देर में खबर मिली की राजा की तबियत बिगड़ गई है। वह राजा के पास जाने निकली तो रास्ते में शिव-पार्वती मिले। पार्वती ने बताया कि राजा की मृत्यु हो चुकी है क्योंकि उनसे व्रत अधूरा छोड़ दिया। वीरवती ने माफी मांगी। पार्वती ने कहा कि तुम्हारे पति फिर से जीवित हो जाएंगे यदि तुम व्रत कठोरता से संपन्न करो। वीरवती ने ऐसा ही किया और राजा जी उठे। माना जाता है कि चंद्रमा मन का सूक्ष्म कारक है। करवा चौथ पर सच्ची श्रद्धा के साथ यदि व्रत रखा जाए तो पति के दीर्घायु की कामना जरूर पूरी होती है।

राशि के अनुसार इन रंगों के वस्त्र पहनें

  • मेष: बैंगनी या लाल
  • वृषभ: चमकीला सफेद
  • मिथुन: पीला
  • कर्क: पीला या सफेद
  • सिंह: गुलाबी
  • कन्या: ऑरेंज या लाल
  • तुला: हल्का नीला
  • वृश्चिक: ऑरेंज या सफेद
  • धनु: लेमन यलो या हरा
  • मकर: चमकीला नीला
  • कुंभ: हल्का ऑरेंज या गुलाबी
  • मीन: हरा पीला या पिकॉक कलर

इस बार चतुर्थी और बुधवार का संयोग
इस करवा चौथ बुधवार और चतुर्थी के संयोग में होने वाली गणेश पूजा का फल और बढ़ जाएगा। इस बार करवा चौथ व्रत मृगशिरा नक्षत्र में किया जा रहा है। इस नक्षत्र का स्वामी मंगल होने से ये व्रत समृद्धि बढ़ाने वाला रहेगा। इस दिन सूर्योदय भी चतुर्थी तिथि में होगा और चंद्रोदय भी। इस बार करवाचौथ की तिथि को लेकर भी कोई संदेह नहीं है।

