ट्रिपलआईटी की ई सेल ने रखा काॅन्टेस्ट:बाॅयज के लिए नेल पॉलिश बनाने का आइडिया देकर जीता खिताब

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
ऑनलाइन रखा गया कॉन्टेस्ट।
  • ऑब्जेक्ट देखकर बताना था बिजनेस आइडिया

ट्रिपलआईटी नया रायपुर की ई सेल की ओर से स्टूडेंट्स के लिए डिसरप्ट 2.0 इवेंट का आयोजन किया गया। ये एक प्रकार का आइडिया पिचिंग कॉम्पिटीशन था, जिसमें स्टूडेंट्स को कुछ ऑब्जेक्ट देखकर स्टार्टअप आइडिया बताना था। ई सेल के सीईओ सीएसई थर्ड ईयर के स्टूडेंट किशोर साहू ने बताया कि कॉम्पिटीशन में 9 टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया था। हर टीम में 4-4 स्टूडेंट्स थे। इसमें टीम 4 विनर रही। इस टीम में नंदिता यादव, साईनाथ रेड्‌डी, ध्रुव भटी, दिव्यांशु शामिल रहे। उन्होंने ऑब्जेक्ट नेल पॉलिश देखकर आइडिया दिया कि नेल पॉलिश केवल लड़कियों के लिए होती है, अगर इसे लड़काें के लिए भी नए पैटर्न से बनाकर लाॅन्च किया जाए ताे अच्छा बिजनेस शुरू किया जा सकता है, उनका ये आइडिया पसंद किया गया।

बैंबू से टूथ ब्रश बनाने का आइडिया देकर टीम 1 रही रनरअप
स्टूडेंट विकल्प कुमार त्रिपाठी, विनायक श्रीवास्तव, छीतिज कुमार सिंह चौहान, कुनाल महाजन की टीम 1 रनरअप रही। उन्हें बताैर ऑब्जेक्ट टूथ ब्रश दिखाया गया। इसे देखकर टीम ने आइडिया दिया कि टूथ ब्रश प्लास्टिक का बनता है। प्लास्टिक की ज गह बैंबू की स्टिक यूज कर ब्रश काे कम काॅस्ट में बनाया और बेचा जा सकता है।

