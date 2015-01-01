पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Workers Going By Bike Hundreds Of Kilometers Away, So That If The Lockdown Occurs Again Do Not Have To Return On Foot

नौकरी बनी जरूरत:सैंकड़ों किलोमीटर दूर बाइक से जा रहे मजदूर, ताकि लॉकडाउन फिर से लगे तो पैदल न लौटना पड़े

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
लॉकडाउन के दौरान महानगर या दूसरे बड़े शहरों से पैदल या किसी तरह लिफ्ट लेकर मजदूर अपने गांव आए थे। अब उन्होंने फिर से महानगरों का रुख कर लिया है, लेकिन इस बार मजदूर बाइक या अपने साधन लेकर लौट रहे हैं।

सुनील शर्मा | कोरोना काल में एक अलग तरह की खबर सामने आई है। जो मजदूर लॉकडाउन में महानगर या दूसरे बड़े शहरों से पैदल या किसी तरह लिफ्ट लेते हुए अपने गांव आए थे, उन्होंने फिर से महानगरों का रुख कर लिया है लेकिन इनमें से कुछ बाइक से गए हैं। दैनिक भास्कर को यह पता चला कि बिलासपुर व मुंगेली जिले के कई ग्रामीण मजदूर कानपुर, हैदराबाद, विजयवाड़ा जैसी जगह इस बार अपने गांव से बाइक में गए हैं। तब भास्कर ने उनसे फोन पर बात कर इसकी वजह जाना और उनसे वहां उनकी स्थिति के बारे में पता लगाया। उनका कहना है कि यदि इस बार संक्रमण फैला और लॉकडाउन हुआ तो उन्हें पैदल नहीं लौटना पड़ेगा। इधर बाइक फाइनेंस कंपनी के एक एजेंट ने बताया कि कुछ मजदूर बाइक लेकर गए हैं। कुछ तो बाइक का किश्त भी जमा नहीं कर रहे हैं पर कई वहां से जमा कर रहे हैं। मुंगेली जिले के अमलडीहा निवासी अगहन प्रसाद अनंत हैदराबाद के काचीपुरा में एक बिल्डिंग में राजमिस्त्री का काम कर रहे हैं। वे अपने परिवार सहित वहां सितंबर में गए बाइक से चले गए। बिलासपुर जिले के कठमुड़ा निवासी गोलू केंवट और उनके कुछ मित्र आंध्रप्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा बाइक से गए हैं। मुंगेली जिले के ग्राम खाम्ही निवासी हीरा कोशले और भूपेंद्र लहरे ने बताया कि इलाके के कई गांवों के लोग बाइक से हैदराबाद के कई जगह कमाने-खाने के लिए आए हैं।

