खुलेगा बस्तर के विकास का रास्ता:विश्व बैंक ने छत्तीसगढ़ की चिराग परियोजना को मंजूर किया, कृषि विकास के लिए 1036 करोड़ की योजना

रायपुर37 मिनट पहले
इस चिराग परियोजना के लिए विश्व बैंक वित्तीय मदद उपलब्ध कराएगा।
  • बस्तर संभाग के 13 विकासखंडों के लिए योजना का प्रस्ताव
  • गोठानों को केंद्र में रखकर होगा परियोजना का क्रियान्वयन

विश्व बैंक ने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी “चिराग परियोजना” को मंजूर कर लिया है। छह वर्ष की अवधि वाली इस परियोजना पर 1036 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होना प्रस्तावित है। इस योजना के तहत माओवाद प्रभावित बस्तर संभाग और मुंगेली जिले में कृषि विकास और कृषि उत्पादों के मूल्य संवर्धन की कोशिश होनी है।

अधिकारियों ने बताया, “चिराग परियोजना”, बस्तर संभाग के 7 जिलों के 13 विकासखण्डों बस्तर, बकावंड, बड़ेराजपुर, माकड़ी, नारायणपुर, दंतेवाड़ा, कटेकल्याण, सुकमा, छिंदगढ़, भैरमगढ़, भोपालपट्नम, चारामा व नरहरपुर तथा मुंगेली जिले के मुंगेली विकासखण्ड के एक हजार गांवों में क्रियान्वित की जाएगी।

योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य जलवायु परिवर्तन के अनुसार उन्नत कृषि, उत्तम स्वास्थ्य के दृष्टिकोण से पोषण आहार में सुधार, कृषि एवं अन्य उत्पादों का मूल्य संवर्धन कर कृषकों को अधिक से अधिक लाभ दिलाना है।

परियोजना अंतर्गत समन्वित कृषि, भू एवं जल संवर्धन, बाड़ी एवं उद्यान विकास, उन्नत मछली एवं पशुपालन, दुग्ध उत्पादन के अतिरिक्त किसान उत्पादक संगठन (FPO) द्वारा कृषकों के उपजों का मूल्य संवर्धन किया जाएगा।

अधिकारियों ने बताया, परियोजना का क्रियान्वयन गोठानों को केन्द्र में रखकर किया जाएगा। कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण कृषि क्षेत्र में आए अवरोधों एवं कठिनाइयों को ध्यान में रखते हुए आय वृद्धि एवं रोजगार सृजन का उद्देश्य भी परियोजना में सम्मिलित है।

