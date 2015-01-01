पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

500 साल बाद दीपावली पर आयुष्मान और सौभाग्य योग:इस योग में पूजा करने पर कर्ज, बेरोजगारी, विवाह और पारिवारिक समस्याओं से मिलेगी मुक्ति

रायपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली पर इस वर्ष का योग अत्यंत अद्भुत है। आयुष्मान योग में मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा करने से पूरे परिवार को दीर्घायु प्राप्त होगी। इससे स्वास्थ्य संबंधी हर समस्याओं का समाधान भी होगा। इसी तरह से सौभाग्य योग धन की कमी, कर्ज, बेरोजगारी, पढ़ाई में मन न लगना, वैवाहिक योग न बनने जैसी पारिवारिक समस्याओं से मुक्ति दिलाएगा। ये दोनों योग दिनभर रहेंगे। ऐसे में दिन में किसी भी समय पूजा करने से ये लाभ प्राप्त होंगे। ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे ने बताया कि करीब 500 वर्षों बाद ऐसा योग बना है कि गुरु और शनि स्वग्राही है और शुक्र गाेचर में नीच का है। शनिवार को दोपहर 2.17 बजे तक चतुर्दशी है, जो स्नान सौंदर्य के लिए उपयुक्त है। वहीं शाम प्रदोष काल में अमावस्या है तो इसी दिन दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। प्रात:कालीन गोचर में तुला लग्न सूर्य, चंद्र और बुध की युति अत्यंत शुभ और धनदायी है। इस दिन आयुष्मान और सौभाग्य योग है, जो ऐश्वर्य और प्रगति कारक है। 500 वर्ष बाद बना यह याेग आने वाले लगभग 350 साल बाद आएगा।

ऐसे करें श्रीयंत्र की स्थापना
तांबे, चांदी, सोने, स्फटिक या भोजपत्र पर अंकित श्रीयंत्र को शुद्ध जल, गंगाजल और गुलाब जल से धो कर पूर्वाभिमुख होकर चांदी या तांबे की थाली में रख लें। जिस स्थान पर श्रीयंत्र रखना हो उसे साफ कर लें।

मंत्र
त्रैलोक्य पूजिते देवी कमले विष्णु वल्लभे।
यथा त्वमेचला कृष्णे, तथा भव मयी स्थिरा॥
कमला चंचला लक्ष्मीश्चला भूतिर्हरिप्रिया।
पद्मा पद्मालया सम्य गुच्चै: श्री: पद्मधारिणी।।
द्वादशैतानि नामानि लक्ष्मी संपूज्य य: पठेत्।
स्थिरा लक्ष्मीर्भवेत्तस्य पुत्र दारादि भि: सहो।।

दीपावली की रात इस मंत्र का महा निशाकाल में रात 10.52 से 1.31 बजे के बीच 43 मिनट जाप करें। इसके बाद हर दिन यथा संभव इस मंत्र का जाप करें। मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा सदैव आप पर बनी रहेगी।

पूजा का समय

  • चौघड़िया का मुहूर्त: सुबह 7.38 से 9.01 बजे तक शुभ। सुबह 11.48 से 3.58 बजे तक चर, लाभ और अमृत। शाम 5.21 से रात 11.48 बजे तक लाभ, शुभ और अमृत।
  • निशिथ काल: रात 8.14 से 10.52 बजे तक।

मां लक्ष्मी की साधना के लिए

  • महानिशिथ काल: रात 10.52 से 1.31 बजे तक।

स्थिर लग्न के मुहूर्त : शाम 4.45 से रात 6.25 बजे तक।

  • वृषभ लग्न: शाम 5.22 से 7.21 बजे तक। (गृहस्थों के लिए)
  • मिथुन लग्न: शाम 7.21 से 9.34 बजे तक (बही खाता और विद्यार्थियों के लिए)
  • सिंह लग्न: रात 11.49 से 1.59 बजे तक (व्यापारियों के लिए)

अष्ट लक्ष्मी की पूजा से होगा आठ गुना लाभ
लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति की आठों दिशाओं में कुमकुम युक्त चावल और पुष्प लेकर आठों सिद्धियों का पूजन करें। इस पूजन से व्यापार में हो रही हानि और घर की अशांति दूर होगी।
ॐ आदि लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।
ॐ विद्या लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।
ॐ सौभाग्य लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।
ॐ अमृत लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।
ॐ काम लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।
ॐ सप्त लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।
ॐ भोग लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।
ॐ योग लक्ष्मीयै नमः।।

"आयुष्मान योग में पूजा करने से पूरा परिवार दीर्घायु होगा। वहीं सौभाग्य योग से धन लाभ, कर्ज से मुक्ति, रोजगार, पढ़ाई में मन लगेगा, विवाह का योग बनेगा। साथ ही सभी पारिवारिक समस्याओं का निराकरण होगा।"
- ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें