पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:कल प्रदेश का पहला ई-मेगा विधिक सेवा शिविर

रायपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण कानूनी जागरुकता और लोगों को न्याय तक पहुंच आसान बनाने के लिए काम करता है।
  • राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण और सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों के सहयोग से आयोजन
  • 50 हजार से अधिक लोगों को 70 करोड़ से अधिक के उपकरण व सहायता राशि वितरण की संभावना

छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, बिलासपुर की ओर से कल प्रदेश का पहला ई-मेगा विधिक सेवा शिविर आयोजित हो रहा है। इसमें राज्य सरकार के कई विभाग भी सहयोग कर रहे हैं। ई-प्लेटफार्म पर यह शिविर हर जिले में आयोजित होना है।

इस विधिक सेवा शिविर में राज्य सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ पात्र लोगों को दिया जाएगा। ऐसे लोग जिन्हें इन योजनाओं का लाभ चाहिए वे राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के न्याय एप की शिकायत पेटी में अपने आवेदन डाल सकते हैं। राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के कार्यपालक अध्यक्ष न्यायमूर्ति प्रशांत कुमार मिश्र, न्यायमूर्ति मनींद्र मोहन श्रीवास्तव, न्यायमूर्ति गौतम भादुड़ी की मौजूदगी में यह शिविर शनिवार को सुबह 10.30 बजे से किया जाएगा। राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सदस्य सचिव सिद्धार्थ अग्रवाल ने बताया, शिविर की शुरुआत पर सद्भावना सीरीज भी लांच किया जाएगा। इसके तहत नि:शक्तजनों के लिए कानूनी जानकारी यूट्यूब पर डाली जानी जानी है। इस काम में समाज कल्याण विभाग और समाज सेवी संस्थाओं की भी मदद ली जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरनगर की पंचायत ने लड़कों को दी चेतावनी- तंग कपड़े पहने तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें