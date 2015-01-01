पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में आत्महत्या:युवक ने फंदा लगाकर जान दी, पेड़ से लटका मिला शव; प्रेम प्रसंग में खुदकुशी का अंदेशा

गौरेला44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में एक युवक ने फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। उसका शव शनिवार सुबह गांव के बाहर ही पेड़ से लटका हुआ मिला है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते युवक ने जान दी है।
  • मरवाही क्षेत्र के देवगांव की घटना, दो बहनों में अकेला भाई था युवक
  • परिजनों ने मिलने के लिए पहुंचे नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डॉ. केके ध्रुव

छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में एक युवक ने फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। उसका शव शनिवार सुबह गांव के बाहर ही पेड़ से लटका हुआ मिला है। अभी तक युवक के खुदकुशी करने का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है, लेकिन आशंका जताई जा रही है कि प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते युवक ने जान दी है। मामला मरवाही थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी मिलने पर क्षेत्र के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डॉ. केके ध्रुव भी पहुंचे और परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।
जानकारी मिलने पर क्षेत्र के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डॉ. केके ध्रुव भी पहुंचे और परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, देवगांव निवासी चंद्रकांत यादव (19) पुत्र शंकर यादव शुक्रवार शाम को घर से निकला था। परिजनों ने उसे तलाश किया, लेकिन पता नहीं चला। इस बीच सुबह गांव के बाहर पेड़ से उसका शव लटका देखा तो लोगों ने परिजनों को जानकारी दी। वहीं सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई और शव को नीचे उतरवाया।

पुलिस को कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला
चंद्रकांत 9वीं क्लास तक पढ़ा था और दो बहनों में अकेला भाई था। पुलिस को कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है, लेकिन गांव वालों के अनुसार, प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते खुदकुशी की आशंका है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। वहीं जानकारी मिलने पर क्षेत्र के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डॉ. केके ध्रुव भी पहुंचे और परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें