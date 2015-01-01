पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Youth Killed By Train In Bhilai | Youth Killed By Train In Chhattisgarh Bhilai, Body Pieces Found Scattered On Railway Track

भिलाई में मिली सिर कटी लाश:रेलवे ट्रैक पर 100 मीटर दूर तक बिखरे पड़े थे शव के टुकड़े, हत्या कर फेंकने की आशंका

भिलाई23 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में शनिवार देर रात रेलवे ट्रैक पर एक सिर कटी लाश मिली है। ट्रैक पर लाश के टुकड़े 100 मीटर दूर तक बिखरे हुए थे। युवक की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है।
  • भट्‌टी क्षेत्र के तीन दर्शन मंदिर के सामने की देर रात की घटना, पुलिस को खुदकुशी का अंदेशा
  • रेलवे ट्रैक पर न मोबाइल मिला, न कपड़ों से कोई दस्तावेज, अभी तक नहीं हो सकी शिनाख्त भी

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में शनिवार देर रात रेलवे ट्रैक पर एक सिर कटी लाश मिली है। ट्रैक पर लाश के टुकड़े 100 मीटर दूर तक बिखरे हुए थे। युवक की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। शव के पास से कोई मोबाइल नहीं मिला है और ना ही कपड़ों से कोई दस्तावेज मिले हैं। आशंका है कि युवक की हत्या कर शव फेंका गया होगा। हालांकि पुलिस इसे खुदकुशी मान रही है। मामला भट्टी थाना क्षेत्र का है।

पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो ट्रैक पर शव के टुकड़े पड़े थे और कुत्ते नोचकर खा रहे थे। शव से पैर और हाथ भी कटकर अलग हो चुके थे।
पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो ट्रैक पर शव के टुकड़े पड़े थे और कुत्ते नोचकर खा रहे थे। शव से पैर और हाथ भी कटकर अलग हो चुके थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, तीन दर्शन मंदिर के सामने रेलवे ट्रैक पर शनिवार रात करीब 11 बजे पुलिस को शव पड़े होने की सूचना मिली। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो ट्रैक पर शव के टुकड़े पड़े थे और कुत्ते नोचकर खा रहे थे। शव से पैर और हाथ भी कटकर अलग हो चुके थे। पटरी पार कर कैंप क्षेत्र की ओर आ रहे कुछ लोगों ने शव देख तो पुलिस को जानकारी दी। काफी देर तक सिर की तलाश की गई, लेकिन पता नहीं चला।

शरीर पर चिन्ह और हाथ में कड़े से युवक के सिख होने की संभवना
बताया जा रहा है कि युवक की उम्र करीब 30-32 साल होगी। पास से कोई दस्तावेज या मोबाइल भी नहीं मिला था। हालांकि, शव को देखकर युवक के सिख होने की संभावना है। उसके दाहिने हाथ में दो कड़े मिले हैं। वहीं बाएं हाथ में खालसा का चिन्ह और बाजू पर शेर का टैटू बना हुआ है। पुलिस का कहना है कि सिर ट्रेन में फंसकर चला गया होगा। हालांकि ट्रैक पर एक दूरी के बाद कोई मांस का टुकड़ा नहीं मिला है।

