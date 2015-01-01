पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराहनीय पहल:युवाओं ने बनवाई सरकारी स्कूल की नई बिल्डिंग, फूड और काइट फेस्ट जैसे इवेंट कर जुटाया फंड

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
परसदा में बनाए गए दो मंजिला स्कूल भवन के इनॉग्रेशन पर मौजूद ग्रुप मेंबर्स।
  • जर्जर भवन में संचालित था गवर्नमेंट प्राइमरी स्कूल परसदा, एक ही कमरे में लगानी पड़ती थी दो-दो क्लास, रायपुर कैपिटल राउंड टेबल 241 ग्रुप ने 20 लाख से बनवाई दो मंजिला इमारत

स्कूली बच्चाें काे बेहतर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर उपलब्ध करवाने के मकसद से रायपुर कैपिटल राउंड टेबल 241 ग्रुप के मेंबर्स ने 20 लाख से गवर्नमेंट प्राइमरी स्कूल परसदा की नई बिल्डिंग तैयार करवाई है। 1 हजार स्क्वेयर फीट भूमि पर बनी दो मंजिला बिल्डिंग में 2 हजार स्क्वेयर फीट में कंस्ट्रक्शन किया गया है। यहां 500-500 स्क्वेयर फीट के चार बड़े क्लासरूम बनवाए गए हैं। ये स्कूल भवन कई सालों से जर्जर पड़ा था। स्थिति ये थी कि यहां के टीचर्स को एक ही रूम में दो क्लासेस लेनी पड़ती थीं। ये बात जब रायपुर कैपिटल राउंड टेबल 241 ग्रुप के मेंबर्स को पता चली तो उन्होंने नई बिल्डिंग बनवाने की जिम्मेदारी उठाई। दिसंबर 2019 में पुरानी बिल्डिंग डिस्मेंटल की गई। जनवरी 2020 में भूमिपूजन कर कंस्ट्रक्शन शुरू करवाया गया। पांच से छह महीने में प्रोजेक्ट पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, लेकिन लाॅकडाउन के कारण काम अब पूरा हो सका। गुरुवार को भवन का इनॉग्रेशन किया गया। ग्रुप के चेयरमैन अमित छुगानी ने बताया, जब हमारे ग्रुप के चेयरमैन बजरंग अग्रवाल थे, तब इस प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू किया था। इसके लिए तीन साल से फंड जुटा रहे थे। हमने आनंद मेला, काइट फेस्टिवल, फूड फेस्टिवल जैसी एक्टिविटी करके फंड जुटाया। कुछ फंड नेशनल टीम से भी मिला। आगे भी स्कूल में बेहतर सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने की कोशिश जारी रखेंगे। जनवरी तक यहां टेबल, बेंच और ग्रीन बोर्ड लगवाने की प्लानिंग है। इसके बाद बच्चों की डिमांड और जरूरतों के अनुसार प्ले ग्राउंड और लाइब्रेरी बनवाने की दिशा में काम करेंगे। इनॉग्रेशन पर प्रतीक पिथालिया, वेदांत अग्रवाल, उत्तम अग्रवाल, सचिन शाह, मोर्या फिलिप, प्रहलाद केडिया, रचित बंसल, नंदेश संचेती सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

ग्रुप में हैं 28 मेंबर, आप भी जुड़ सकते हैं
इस ग्रुप में वर्तमान में 28 मेंबर्स हैं। सबकी एज 25 से 40 साल के बीच है। अमित छुगानी ने बताया कि ग्रुप में 40 साल से कम उम्र के लोगों को ही मेंबर बनाया जाता है। 40 की उम्र के बाद ग्रुप मेंबर को रिटायर कर दिया जाता है। ग्रुप से शहर का कोई भी युवा जुड़ सकता है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए 9981503600 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

पेंटिंग से सजाया क्लासरूम
अमित छुगानी और बजरंग अग्रवाल ने बताया, यहां पढ़ने वाले बच्चे पॉजिटिव फील करें, इसे ध्यान में रखकर हमने क्लासरूम में सेव एन्वायरमेंट, बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ जैसे मैसेज पर बेस्ड पेंटिंग बनवाने के साथ ही इंस्पिरेशनल काेट्स भी लिखवाए हैं। साइंस में बच्चों की दिलचस्पी जगाने के लिए यहां अंतरिक्ष की रोचक दुनिया की पेंटिंग भी बनवाई जा रही है। प्राइमरी स्कूल में लगभग 150 बच्चे रजिस्टर्ड हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्कूल फिलहाल बंद हैं। जब भी सरकार स्कूल शुरू करने की अनुमति देगी, बच्चों को नए क्लासरूम में पढ़ने का मौका मिलेगा।

