विडंबना:छह किमी में लगाए थे 1200 पौधे 3 साल बाद एक भी पौधे जिंदा नहीं

अंकिराएक घंटा पहले
  • पौधों की सुध लेना तो दूर योजना के बारे में बताने वाला भी विभाग में कोई नहीं

हरियाली के नाम पर शासन के पैसों के दुरुपयोग जीता जाता नमूना फरसाबहार ब्लॉक की सागजोर-पेरवाआरा सड़क किनारे देखने को मिल रहा है। इस सड़क पर छह किलोमीटर तक सड़क किनारे 1200 पौधे लगाए थे। पौधों की सुरक्षा के लिए सीमेंट के पोल गाड़कर ट्री गार्ड लगाए गए थाे। तीन साल बाद इन 1200 पौधों में से एक भी पौधे जिंदा नहीं है। अधिकांश जगह ट्री गार्ड के लिए बनाए गए पोल खंभे भी गायब हो चुके हैं। वन विभाग ने 2016-17 में सड़क किनारे पौधरोपण का काम किया था। पौधा लगाने व इन पौधों की सुरक्षा के लिए लाखों रुपए खर्च हुए थे, पर विभाग ने सिर्फ पौधरोपण के लिए पैसे खर्च करने तक ही दिलचस्पी दिखाई। बाद में इन पौधों की सुध किसी ने नहीं ली। नतीजा अब सभी पौधे मर चुके हैं। हैरानी की बात है कि इस पौधरोपण में विभाग ने कितने पैसे खर्च किए थे, यह तक बताने वाला कोई नहीं है। वर्तमान वर परिक्षेत्राधिकारी उनके कार्यकाल का काम नहीें होने की बात कहकर जिम्मेदारी से पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। इलाके के वनपाल की माने तो सड़क किनारे 6 किमी में 10-10 मीटर की दूरी पर पौधे लगाने व उसके चारों ओर सीमेंट पोल से ट्री गार्ड लगाने का काम हुआ था।

भास्कर सवाल: अधिकारी के जाते ही योजना भी खत्म
कई विभागों में ऐसा देखा जाता है कि किसी अधिकारी द्वारा यदि कोई काम शासन की योजनाओं के तहत शुरू किया जाता है, तो अधिकारी के बदलते ही उस काम के क्रियान्वयन प्रभाव पड़ना शुरू हो जाता है। वन विभाग के इस काम में भी ऐसा ही देखने को मिल रहा है। पुराने अधिकारी के वक्त पौधे लगे और नए अधिकारी को यह तक पता नहीं कि पौधे क्यों, किस योजना के तहत लगे और कितने पैसे खर्च हुए।

मेरे कार्यकाल से पहले लगे हैं पौधे
"सड़क किनारे पौधे लगाने का काम वर्ष 2016-17 में हुआ था। मेरे कार्यकाल से पहले का काम है इसलिए इस विषय पर कुछ बता पाना मुश्किल है।''
-अभिनव केशरवानी, रेंजर

