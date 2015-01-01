पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सालों से यही समस्या:खेत में बने बरसाती कुएं का पानी पीने को मजबूर है बांकीटोलीवासी

अंकिराएक घंटा पहले
  • कुआं सूखते ही कोकिया नदी में गड्‌ढा खोदकर भरते हैं पानी

फरसाबहार विकासखंड के ग्राम पंचायत तुमला के आश्रित ग्राम मकरीबंधा के बांकीटोली बस्तीवासी पानी की किल्लत से जूझ रहे हैं। इस छोटी सी बस्ती में पीने के पानी की अब तक कोई व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई है। ग्रामीण खेत में बने एक कुएं से प्यास बुझाते हैं। पीने, भोजन पकाने से लेकर प्रसाधन का काम ग्रामीण इसी कुएं के पानी से करते हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि खेत में बना यह कुआं बरसाती कुआं है, जो कुछ दिन बाद सूख जाएगा। कुआं सूखने के बाद उन्हें कोकिया नदी से जाकर पानी लाना होगा। कोकिया नदी में ग्रामीण साफ पानी के लिए नदी के बीच में गड्‌ढा खोदते हैं और जबतक अगली बरसात में खेत के कुएं में पानी जमा ना हो जाए, ग्रामीण इसी गड्‌ढे का पानी पीते हैं। स्थानीय बोली में नदी में बनाए गए इस गड्‌ढे को चुआं कहा जाता है। गांव की महिलाओं ने बताया कि जिस कुएं से वे पानी प्राप्त कर रहे हैं वह बस्ती से करीब डेढ़ किमी दूर है। इस कुएं तक पहुंचने के लिए उन्हें खेत की मेढ़ व झाड़ियों वाले रास्ते पर चलना पड़ता है। पानी लाने में परेशानी ज्यादा है इसलिए महिलाएं भोजन पकाने के लिए एक ही दिन में पानी भरकर उसे स्टोर कर लेती हैं।

आसपास पानी का दूसरा कोई स्त्रोत नहीं
बड़ी बात है कि जिस कुएं से ग्रामीण प्यास बुझा रहे हैं, गांव के जानवर भी खेत के इसी कुएं से अपनी प्यास बुझाते हैं। पालतू, जंगली व आवारा सभी जानवर इस कुएं से पानी पीते हैं। क्योंकि आसपास में पानी का दूसरा कोई स्त्रोत नहीं है।

हैंडपंप की मांग अधूरी
गांव के प्रभुदास खलखो, बिलचुस, क्रिस्तारेन सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उन्हें मजबूरी में यहां का पानी पीना पड़ रहा है। गांव में हैंडपंप की मांग को लेकर उन्होंने कई बार लोक सुराज, ग्राम सुराज, जन समस्या निवारण शिविर में मांग रखी है। इसके अलावा तमाम राजनैतिक कार्यक्रमों में भी उन्होंने नेताओं के पास अपनी मांग रखी है। पर अबतक किसी ने उनकी समस्या की ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया।

नया मजरा टोला होगा
"जिस बस्ती की आप जिक्र कर रहे हैं वह कोई नया मजरा टोला होगा। मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। यदि पानी की समस्या है तो समाधान किया जाएगा।''
-एनकेएस महतो, एसडीओ, पीएचई

