पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धान खरीदी:ओडिशा से धान लाने के लिए बिचौलिए सक्रिय

अंकिरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ओडिशा से सस्ते दाम में धान खरीद कर बेचते हैं फरसाबहार क्षेत्र में

फरसाबहार क्षेत्र में धान बिचौलिए सक्रिय हो गए हैं। विकासखंड फरसाबहार की मंडियों में अवैध धान खपाने के लिए बिचौलिए अब ओडिशा से धान खरीदी कर मंडियों में खपाने के फिराक में है। कोनपारा मंडी एवं नए उपमंडी गंझियाडीह ओडिसा सीमा क्षेत्र में होने के कारण बिचौलिए ओडिशा से लाकर खपाने के फिराक में रहते हैं, वहीं ओडिशा में साप्ताहिक बाजार भी शुरू हो चुका है, जहां क्षेत्र के व्यापारियों का आना जाना लगा रहता है। ओडिशा के साप्ताहिक बाजारो में किसानों द्वारा 11 से 12 रुपए किलो में धान बेचे रहे हैं, जिसका फायदा बिचौलिए उठाने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। फरसाबहार ब्लाक के दक्षिणी क्षेत्र सागजोर, पेंरवाआरा, माटीहेजा, माटीपहाडछार्रा क्षेत्र से ओडिशा सीमा लगी हुई है, जिससे आसानी से बिचौलिए धान लाकर मंडी मे खपा सकते है। वहीं छत्तीसगढ़ एवं ओडिसा सीमा में लगने वाला साप्ताहिक बाजार ओडिशा के बाम्हनमारा में लगता है, जहां छत्तीसगढ़ के कई व्यापारियों का आना जाना लगा रहा है। यह बाजार शनिवार को सुबह से दोपहर 2 बजे तक लगता है। फरसाबहार ब्लाक में कोविड 19 के कारण साप्ताहिक बाजार शुरू नहीं हुआ है, जिससे सभी बिचौलियों की नजर ओडिशा के बाम्हनमारा बाजार में टिकी हुई है।

बैरियर लगा दिए है
"सीमा क्षेत्रों में सघन जांच एवं समय समय पर औचक निरीक्षण चल रहा है, वहीं ओडिशा सीमा के लावाकेरा, माटीपहाडछर्रा एवं झारखंड सीमा क्षेत्र के गरवामुंडा में कलेक्टर के आदेशानुसार अवैध धान एवं बिचौलियों के रोकथाम के लिए बैरियर लगा दिया गया है।''
-चैतन साहू,एसडीएम फरसाबहार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें