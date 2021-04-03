पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अव्यवस्था:जर्जर स्कूल भवन के परछी में लगी क्लास, एचएम बोले: रोज नहीं बैठाते

बलौदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वीकृत भवन के लिए नहीं मिली जगह इसलिए नहीं हो सका है निर्माण

ग्राम पंचायत बुड़गहन में मोहल्ला क्लास के नाम पर गुरुवार को विद्यार्थियों को जर्जर स्कूल भवन के परछी में बैठाया गया, लेकिन प्रधान पाठक का कहना है कि अचानक यहां बैठाया गया था, रोज नहीं बैठाया जाता है। बुड़गहन में जनपद प्रायमरी व मिडिल स्कूल दोनों का भवन पूरी तरह जीर्ण शीर्ण हो गया है। जिसके कारण पिछले दो वर्ष से मिडिल व प्रायमरी स्कूल को अतिरिक्त कक्ष में संचालित करना पड़ रहा है। लेकिन दर्ज संख्या अधिक होने के कारण अतिरिक्त कक्ष भी नाकाफी है। मिडिल स्कूल की दर्ज संख्या 238 तथा प्रायमरी की 134 हैं। दोनों का भवन अलग-अलग है, लेकिन अब वह जर्जर हो चुका है। उसमें बैठना विद्यार्थियों व शिक्षकों के लिये खतरे से खाली नहीं है। इसी बात को ध्यान में रखते हुये दोनों स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों को पिछले दो वर्ष से 6 अतिरिक्त कक्ष में किसी तरह बैठाकर पढ़ाया जा रहा है। मिडिल स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों को डेस्क बेंच होने के बाद भी जगह के अभाव में जमीन पर बैठाकर पढ़ाया जाता है। प्रधान पाठक व संकुल प्रभारियों का कहना है कि स्कूल की स्थिति से उच्चाधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों को अवगत कराया जा चुका है, लेकिन दो बार भवन की स्वीकृति होने के बाद भी भवन बन नहीं सका। ग्राम पंचायत बुड़गहन में इन दोनों स्कूल भवनों का नवीनीकरण करने के लिए पंचायत की बैठक में प्रस्ताव पारित कर शासन को भेजा गया है। बुड़गहन के जनपद सदस्य रवि बच्चन, सरपंच अजय शशि जगत ने जल्द से जल्द नये स्कूल भवन निर्माण की स्वीकृति देने की मांग की है।

ठंड में धूप के लिए बिठाए होंगे बाहर: एचएम हेमराज
इस संबंध में प्रायमरी स्कूल के प्रपा हेमराज मरकाम का कहना है कि मोहल्ला क्लास बाहर मैदान में लगाया गया था, हो सकता है, धूप आने की वजह से विद्यार्थियों को परछी में बैठा दिया गया हो।

जगह नहीं मिली इसलिए नहीं बन पाया स्कूल का भवन
"प्रायमरी व मिडिल स्कूल भवन काफी जर्जर है। दो बार नए भवन के लिए स्वीकृति भी मिल चुकी थी, लेकिन इंजीनियर पैकरा के द्वारा जगह नहीं मिलने के कारण लिखकर दे दिया गया। जिसके कारण भवन नहीं बन पाया। नए स्थान की बजाय पुराने भवनों को ही तोड़कर नया भवन बनाने की मांग की गई थी।''
-रामकुमार साहू, संकुल प्रभारी, बुड़गहन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें