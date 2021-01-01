पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलेगी सुविधा:आखिरकार गांव में लगना शुरू हुआ मोबाइल टावर

बलौदा2 घंटे पहले
  • नवगवां में मोबाइल कनेक्टिविटी होने मिलेगा लाभ

ग्राम पंचायत नवगवां में आखिरकार मोबाइल टावर का काम शुरू हुआ। पिछले दो साल से मोबाइल टावर लगाने के लिए वहां के पूर्व सरपंच परमानंद राठौर ने कलेक्टर से आग्रह किया था। तीन साल पहले ग्राम पंचायत से मोबाइल टावर लगाने के लिए 2 लाख 32 हजार रुपए लिए थे। राशि को वापस किया गया और कहा गया कि ग्राम नवगवां में मोबाइल टावर लगेगा। इसके बाद भी नवगवां में टावर नहीं लगाया गया। टावर नहीं लगने पर नवगवां पूर्व सरपंच परमानंद राठौर ने संचार क्रांति योजना में मोबाइल टावर लगाने 17 सितम्बर 2018 को कलेक्टर जांजगीर चाम्पा को आवेदन दिया, जिस पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर पुनः 27 जुलाई 2019 को आवेदन दिया। इसके बाद भी ग्राम में मोबाइल टावर नहीं लग सका। गांव में मोबाइल नेटवर्क नहीं होने के कारण डिजिटल युग में लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दो साल बाद भी ग्राम नवगवां में मोबाइल टावर नहीं लगने पर पूर्व सरपंच परमानंद राठौर ने अपने गांव में मोबाइल वितरण एवं मोबाइल टावर संबंधित हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की । हाईकोर्ट ने संज्ञान में लेते हुए इस संबंध में कलेक्टर, चिप्प के जिला अधिकारी, सीईओ जनपद पंचायत बलौदा को नोटिस दिया हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका के बाद ग्राम पंचायत नवगवां में मोबाइल टावर का काम शुरू हो गया।

