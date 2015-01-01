पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पीएचसी में होना था टेस्ट, लेकिन नहीं पहुंची एएनएम

बलौदा11 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों को करना पड़ा इंतजार

गुरुवार को पीएचसी रसौटा में स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं का कोरोना टेस्ट किया जाना था, लेकिन पीएचसी रसौटा की एएनएम के वहां नहीं रहने से पीएचसी में ताला लटका था। मितानिन व प्रशिक्षक के साथ कोविड टेस्ट टीम के तीन सदस्य भी खड़े रहे। लगभग एक घंटे के इंतजार के बाद मितानिन ग्रामीणों के घर से टेबल व कुर्सी लाईं और एंटीजन टेस्ट किया। जहां सबकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। गुरुवार को स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं का एंटीजन टेस्ट होना था ये पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम था। तय समय में रसौटा की मितानिन सरोज, जमुना, अनिता व प्रशिक्षक वैजयंती, लता, गौतम पीएचसी पहुंचीं लेकिन वहां ताला लटका था। वहां पदस्थ एएनएम लक्ष्मीन बरेठ का कोई अता पता नहीं था। काफी देर इंतजार करने के बाद मितानिनों ने कुर्सी-टेबल की व्यवस्था कर टेस्ट कराया। इसके बाद एएनएम का पति अशोक निर्मलकर वहां पहुंचे और उसने पीएचसी का ताला खोला, लेकिन तब तक काम हो चुका था। अशोक ने बताया कि उनकी पत्नी आठ दिनों की छुट्टी में बाहर गई हैं, उन्होंने छुट्‌टी ली है या नहीं इसकी जानकारी वे नहीं दे सके। इधर ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि एएनएम इसी तरह से हमेशा नदारद रहती हैं। पीएचसी में मिल भी जाएं तो वहां दवा और इंजेक्शन की कमी बताकर मरीजों को वापस कर दिया जाता है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि पीएचसी का भवन सिर्फ एएनएम का रेसीडेंट बनकर रह गया है। ग्रामीणों ने ये भी बताया कि एएनएम का पति अशोक निर्मलकर झोला छाप डाक्टर है, तथा आसपास के गांव में जाकर इलाज करता है।

एएनएम कहां, मैं पूछता हूं
"मैं पता करता हूं क्या बात है, एएनएम कहां गई है, कब से गई है।''
-डॉ. श्रीकेश गुप्ता, बीएमओ, बलौदा

"ये सारी जिम्मेदारी बलौदा बीएमओ की है, उनसे बात करता हूं कि क्या बात है।''
-डॉ. एसआर बंजारे, सीएमएचओ, जांजगीर

