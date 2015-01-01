पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाराद्वार4 घंटे पहले
नगर पंचायत द्वारा रेस्ट हाउस के पास बनाए गए स्व. बिसाहूदास महंत स्मृति पुष्प वाटिका एवं डाॅ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर मंगलभवन का लोकार्पण क्षेेत्रीय विधायक एवं विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. चरणदास महंत के मुख्य आतिथ्य में हुआ। 75 लाख की लागत से बनाए गए स्व. बिसाहूदास महंत स्मृति पुष्प वाटिका एवं 54 लाख की लागत से बने डाॅ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर मंगल भवन का लोकार्पण करने के बाद विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डाॅ. महंत के द्वारा पुष्प वाटिका एवं मंगलभवन का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान नगर पंचायत के पार्षदों ने नगर के विभिन्न विकास कार्यों की मांग से संबंधित ज्ञापन सौंपा, जिस पर उन्होंने जल्द कार्यवाही का आश्वासन दिया। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस नेता मनहरण राठौर, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष रेशमा सूर्यवंशी, उपाध्यक्ष विजय सुर्यवंशी, राधामोहन राय, प्रकाश अग्रवाल, रामअवतार अग्रवाल, नरेश राठौर, कल्पना साहू, दीपक राय, बुट्टी अग्रवाल, श्रीनिवास बरेठ, राजकुमार चन्द्रा, राजेश ग्रवाल चांपा, भगवानदास गढेवाल, प्रिंस शर्मा, अमित राठौर, धीरेंद्र बाजपेई, रश्मि गबेल, शेषराज हरबंश, अभिषेक राय, भागीरथी यादव सहित पार्षदगण व आम लोग मौजूद थे। इनके अलावा सक्ती एसडीएम भास्कर सिंह मरकाम, बाराद्वार नायब तहसीलदार विष्णुप्रसाद पैकरा, सीएमओ विक्रन कुमार भगत सहित सभी विभाग के अधिकारी कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे। बाराद्वार में लोकार्पण संपन्न होने के बाद डाॅ. महंत का काफिला ग्राम पलाड़ीकला के लिए रवाना हुआ।

