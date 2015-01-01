पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:रेलवे की जमीन पर नगर पालिका का कचरा, दुर्गंध से लाेग परेशान

चांपा5 घंटे पहले
  चांपा5 घंटे पहले
  • निबटारा नहीं होने से पीआईएल सड़क के किनारे लग रहा कचरे का ढेर

नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में सफाई व्यवस्था के नाम पर जनता को ठगा जा रहा है। पालिका के शत प्रतिशत कचरा कलेक्शन के दावों की पोल खोलती यह तस्वीर वार्ड नंबर 11 में पीआईएल रोड के किनारे जमा कचरे की है। रेलवे की जमीन पर नगर पालिका क्षेत्र से निकलने वाला यह कचरा सालों से यहां पड़ा हुआ है। इस पर पूरे दिन मवेशियों का झूंड लगा रहता है। इसके आसपास रहने वाले लोग कचरे से निकलने वाली तेज सड़न की गंध से परेशान है। इतना ही नहीं नगर के दूसरे गली मोहल्लों में भी चौक-चौराहों से लेकर खाली प्लाट में कचरे के ढेर लगे हुए हैं।

एक साल पहले रेलवे से मांगी थी जमीन- एक साल पहले नगर पालिका चांपा के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष और सीएमओ ने बैरियर चौक स्थित सभी ठेले और गुमटियों के लिए अस्थाई बाजार बनाने की तैयारी की थी। इसके लिए उन्होंने एसईसीआर के जीएम और बिलासपुर डिवीजन में डीआरएम से मुलाकात कर जमीन मांगी थी, लेकिन रेलवे ने जमीन देने से इंकार कर दिया। इसके बाद से अबतक पालिका ने इस जमीन की तरफ पटल का दोबारा नहीं देखा है।

डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए सिर्फ चार ट्रैक्टर और 32 रिक्शा ही
अभी चांपा नगर पालिका के बाजार और रिहायशी इलाकों से सिर्फ चार ट्रैक्टर और 32 रिक्शा से डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन कर एसएलआरएम में डिस्पोजल किया जाता है। इसके अतिरिक्त निकलने वाले कचरे लोग चौक चौराहों के नजदीक खाली प्लाट और मैदानों में डाल देते हैं, जो नगर की खूबसूरती बिगाड़ने के साथ-साथ संक्रमण का कारण भी बन सकती है।

जमीन रेलवे की है वहां हमें काम करने नहीं दिया जा रहा: सीएमओ
"मेरी जानकारी में नहीं हैं, मैं सुबह दिखवाता हूं। वैसे यह जमीन रेलवे की है, रेलवे हमें काम करने नहीं देती। कुछ समय पहले हमने कुछ कचरा वहां से उठावाया था। अभी नियमित रूप से घरों से डाेर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन हो रहा है।''
-एसके शुक्ला, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका चांपा

