बेजा कब्जा हटेगा:सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा, सड़क के दोनों तरफ 30-30 मीटर जमीन खाली कराएगा प्रशासन

चांपाएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने दिए अफसरों को अतिक्रमणकारियों पर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश

जांजगीर-चांपा के बीच लछनपुर में सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण करने वाले व्यवसायियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। कलेक्टर ने मौके पर सड़क से दोनों तरफ 30-30 मीटर तक खाली कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। तहसील कार्यालय से संबंधित व्यवसायियों के खिलाफ नोटिस भेजने की तैयारी की जा रही है। सड़क परिवहन व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाने के लिए जांजगीर-चांपा के बीच सड़कों को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए लछनपुर और हसदेव पुल के बीच सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर व्यवसाय कर रहे सभी व्यवसायियों को हटाया जाएगा। साथ ही शेष दुकानों को पीछे शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर कलेक्टर ने राजस्व विभाग को त्वरित कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। एसडीएम ने तहसीलदार को सभी व्यवसायियों को नोटिस जारी करने कहा है। नोटिस के बाद भी यदि व्यवसायी सरकारी जमीन खाली नहीं करते तो राजस्व विभाग की टीम मौके पर तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई करेगी। फिलहाल राजस्व विभाग की कार्रवाई की भनक लगते ही सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जाधारियों के बीच हलचल शुरू हो गई है।

पार्किंग नहीं... 44 लोगों को तहसील से मिली नोटिस
मौके पर 44 कब्जाधारियों को तहसील कार्यालय से नोटिस भेजा है। इसकी तैयारी तहसील कार्यालय में शुरू हो गई है। मौके पर दोनों तरफ गैरज, ऑटो पाट्स, होटल, समेत तमाम तरह की दुकानें वर्तमान में संचालित हो रही है। इन दुकानों के सामने पार्किंग की जगह नहीं है, जिसकी वजह से वाहन सड़क तक खड़ी किए जाते हैं।

भारी वाहनों के परिवहन से अभी हादसों का डर
सड़क पर पूरे दिन भारी वाहनों के परिवहन से हर समय सड़क हादसे का डर बना रहता है। दरअसल जांजगीर-चांपा मुख्य मार्ग पर लछनपुर के नजदीक सड़क की चौड़ाई कम है। इसके बावजूद सड़क के दोनों तरफ गैराज व भारी वाहनों की पार्किंग से अन्य वाहन चालकों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। शाम ढलते ही मौके दुर्घटनाएं भी होती है।
कार्रवाई करने तहसीलदार जारी करेंगे नोटिस
"मौके पर लंबे समय से लोगों ने कब्जा कर रखा है। इन्हें तहसीलदार कार्यालय से नोटिस जारी कर रहे है। वर्तमान में करीब करीब 44 व्यवसायी है,जिन्हें पीछे हटाया जाएगा। ताकि सड़क परिवहन व्यवस्था सुगम बनाया जा सके।''
-मेनका प्रधान, एसडीएम जांजगीर

पहले भी की मार्किंग लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं
सड़क को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने पहले भी अभियान चलाया गया था। मौके पर मार्किंग भी राजस्व विभाग के द्वारा की गई थी, लेकिन थोड़े समय बाद मामला ठंडा पड़ गया। एक बार फिर से प्रशासन सड़क से अतिक्रमणकारियों को खदेड़ने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

