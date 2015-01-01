पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:व्यक्ति की पहचान उसके काम से ही होती है: डीडीए

चांपा4 घंटे पहले
  • बहेराडीह के स्व-सहायता समूह को मिला रिवाल्विंग फंड, डीडीए ने चेक देकर किया सम्मानित

काम छोटा हो या फिर बड़ा। काम तो काम ही होता है। किसी व्यक्ति या समूह की वास्तविक पहचान तो उसके काम से ही होती है। उक्त बातें डीडीए एमआर तिग्गा ने मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय में बलौदा ब्लॉक अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत जाटा के आश्रित ग्राम व गौठान ग्राम बहेराडीह में कहा। उक्त कार्यक्रम में स्व-सहायता समूह को आत्मा के तहत रिवाल्विंग फंड 10 हजार रुपए का चेक भी दिया गया। यहां बिहान की आठ स्व सहायता समूह है, जिसमें जय गंगा स्व सहायता समूह भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने गांव में जैविक कृषि व ककीचन गार्डन को बढ़ावा देने के साथ साथ इस समय डिटर्जेंट पावडर, फिनाइल निर्माण कर समूह के आय में बढ़ोतरी की है। गौठान में रोपित फलदार पौधों की देखभाल करने में गंगे मईय्या स्व सहायता समूह और गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत गांव के पशुपालकों से गोबर खरीदी करने में भी समूह आगे है। कुछ समय पहले गौठान में वर्मी कम्पोस्ट बनाने वाली बिहान के जय भुवनेश्वरी स्व-सहायता समूह को सक्रिय रूप से मदद करने वाले जय गंगा स्व सहायता समूह को कृषि विभाग के उप संचालक एमआर तिग्गा ने बहेराडीह के गौठान में आयोजित जैविक कृषि प्रशिक्षण के दौरान आत्मा के तहत दस हजार रुपये रिवाल्विंग फंड दिए जाने की घोषणा किया था। जिसके तहत कृषि विभाग ने समूह के सचिव सपना कश्यप को दस हजार रुपये की चेक से सम्मानित किया। बिहान के इस समूह को कृषि विभाग ने रिवाल्विंग फंड प्रदान करने पर रेस्टोरेशन फाउंडेशन के सीईओ जे बसवराज सचिव व कृषक संगवारी दीनदयाल यादव बलौदा जनपद पंचायत के उपाध्यक्ष नम्रता राघवेंद्र नामदेव एडीओ अरुण कुमार यादव पीआरपी, पुष्पलता ध्रुव सक्रिय महिला राजकुमारी पाटले हेमकुमारी यादव एफएल सीआरपी सतरूपा यादव सरपंच, अनिता सपन मिरी उप सरपंच, चंदा सरवन कश्यप बिहान के नारी शक्ति महिला संगठन के अध्यक्ष साधना यादव, सचिव मंजू यादव, कोषाध्यक्ष ललिता यादव, लेखापाल सुमित्रा यादव मेघा यादव माला यादव पुष्पा यादव लष्मीन यादव अमरीका यादव सुमित्रा कंवर अनिता यादव रामबाई यादव रामकुमारी यादव आरती यादव राजकुमारी यादव माधुरी यादव ख़ुशिबाई यादव राजीन यादव कृषि विकास अधिकारी डी एल साहू कृषि विकास विस्तार अधिकारी महिमा डॉली पाल मीना चौहान खुशी व्यक्त की है।

