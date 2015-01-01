पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसें में मौत:चलती वैन का गेट टूटने से सड़क पर गिरी युवती, माैत

देवरी2 घंटे पहले
  • भाईदूज मनाने परिवार सहित मामा के घर जा रही थी

भाईदूज पर परिवार के साथ मामा के घर जा रही एक युवती चलती वैन का गेट टूटने से सड़क पर गिर गई, जिससे उसकी माैत हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को कस्बा निवासी नीतू उर्फ राजकुमारी मेहता (18) पुत्री करणसिंह मेहता निजी वैन से माता-पिता के साथ मामा के घर जा रही थी। शाम करीब सात बजे चलती वैन का अचानक से गेट टूटकर नीचे गिर गिया। इससे गेट के पास बैठी नीतू सड़क पर जा गिरी और गंभीर घायल हो गई। शाम को करीब 7 बजे एनएच-27 पर शिवपुरी के बरेट गांव के पास हुए इस हादसे के बाद परिजन नीतू को शिवपुरी स्थित अस्पताल ले गए। जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी माैत हो गई। हादसे की सूचना मंगलवार सुबह कस्बेवासियों को मिलने के बाद मातम छा गया।

