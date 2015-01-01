पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:देवरी बीडीओ ने पूर्व मुखिया पर धक्का देने का लगाया आरोप

देवरी5 घंटे पहले
  • बीडीओ ने देवरी थाना में आवेदन देकर सभी आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की

प्रधानमंत्री आवास का जांच करने पहुंचे देवरी प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी पर पूर्व मुखिया व उनके समर्थकों के द्वारा अभद्र व्यवहार करने के साथ साथ धक्का मुक्की करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इस मामले को लेकर देवरी बीडीओ ने थाना में आवेदन देकर पूर्व मुखिया समेत कई अज्ञात लोगों पर अभद्र व्यवहार करते हुए सरकारी काम मे बाधा पहुंचाने, सरकारी कागज फाड़ देने के साथ साथ गाली गलौज करते हुए धक्का मुक्की कर जान से मारने व एसी एसटी केस में फंसा देने का धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है। मामला देवरी थाना क्षेत्र के चतरो पंचायत का है।

बताया जाता है कि बुधवार को देवरी प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी इंद्रलाल ओहदार देवरी प्रखण्ड के चतरो पंचायत के कई गांवों का दौरा कर प्रधानमंत्री आवास का निरीक्षण कर रहे थे। चतरो पंचायत के मनकडीहा गांव में निरीक्षण वापस आने के क्रम में चतरो पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया सुरेश हाजरा ने अपने समर्थकों के साथ देवरी बीडीओ का सरकारी वाहन रोक कर अभद्र व्यवहार करने लगा। सूत्रों के मुताबिक आरोपी पूर्व मुखिया को भी हिरासत में लेने की भी बात कही जा रही है।

