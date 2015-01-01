पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:विवाद में पुत्र ने पिता की चाकू से मारकर की हत्या

देवरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना भेलवाघाटी थाना क्षेत्र के चंदलि गांव के बरवाटोला की बतायी गयी है

मामूली विवाद में हुई कहा सुनी में पुत्र के द्वारा अपने पिता को चाकू मार देने से अधेड़ पिता की मौत हो जाने की चर्चा हैं। घटना भेलवाघाटी थाना क्षेत्र के चंदलि गांव के बरवाटोला की बतायी गयी है। वहीं मृतक की उम्र 50 वर्ष बतायी गयी है। घटना को लेकर चर्चा है की गुरुवार की दोपहर दो बजे पिता पुत्र के मामूली विवाद में हुए कहा सुनी में सनकी पुत्र ने गांव के एक युवक के सहयोग से घर के आंगन में पिता को चाकू से पेट में वार कर जख्मी कर भाग निकला। इधर, मौत के बाद देर रात को परिवार के सदस्यों के द्वारा शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें