देवरी की घटना:नसबंदी के बाद महिला की मौत, परिजनों ने डॉक्टर पर गलत ऑपरेशन का आरोप लगाया, अस्पताल में हंगामा

देवरी4 घंटे पहले
  • ससुराल पक्ष ने चिकित्सक पर और मायके वालों ने ससुराल पक्ष पर लगाया आरोप
  • पुलिस ने कहा- पोस्टमार्टम के बाद ही होगा खुलासा

बंध्याकरण ऑपरेशन के आठ घंटे के बाद महिला की मौत हो जाने पर परिजनों ने चिकित्सक पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगा कर मृत महिला का शव अस्पताल लाकर हंगामा करने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन कुछ लोगों ने मामले को सलटा कर महिला के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गिरिडीह सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

बताया जाता है देवरी थाना क्षेत्र के रामुशरण गांव के पुरन यादव की 29 वर्षीय पत्नी गुड़िया देवी अपनी सास योगनी देवी के साथ बुधवार को बंध्याकरण कराने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र देवरी आई थी, ऑपरेशन के पूर्व शारीरिक जांच प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद शाम चार ऑपरेशन हुआ। गुड़िया को होश आने के बाद सास योगनी देवी रामुशरण स्थित घर ले गई।

सास योगनी देवी ने बताया कि गुरुवार की सुबह तीन के आसपास बहू की अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी। उसे काफी बेचैनी होने लगी। उसने मुझसे कहा तो मैं घबरा गई और अन्य लोगों के सहयोग से उसे आनन-फानन में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र देवरी लाया जहां के चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। जिसके बाद परिजन दहाड़ मार कर रोने लगे।

वहीं परिजन चिकित्सक पर ऑपरेशन के दौरान लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया। कहा कि बंध्याकरण के दौरान ही कोई गलत दवा या गलत तरीके से ऑपरेशन करने के कारण ही गुड़िया देवी की मौत हुई है। वहीं ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों ने आरोपी चिकित्सक पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की। वहीं इस मामले में पुलिस का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही खुलासा हो पाएगा कि महिला की मौत कैसे हुई है।

मायके वालों ने लगाया जबरन बंध्याकरण कराने का आरोप : मृतका के मायके वालों ने ससुराल वालों पर जबरन कर बंध्याकरण कराकर जान मारने का आरोप लगाया है। जिसके बाद राजधनवार के पूर्व विधायक गुरुसहाय महतो, युवा नेता प्रदीप हाजरा, अनिल चौधरी, टुकलाल हाजरा, भाकपा माले नेता कैलाश यादव, रामकिशुन यादव आदि लोगों ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाकर मामला शांत कराया। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गिरिडीह भेज दिया गया है।

