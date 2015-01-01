पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजा की मांग:देवरी में वाहन के धक्के से युवक की मौत, दो घंटे खिजुरी-मंडरो सड़क जाम किया

देवरी2 दिन पहले
हादसे के बाद सड़क जाम करते आक्रोशित लोग।
  • मवेशी चराकर लौट रहा था मनोज उसी दौरान किसी वाहन ने उन्हें धक्का मारते हुए फरार हो गया
  • पुलिस ने परिजनों को समझाकर जाम हटवाया, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव भेजा गया

रविवार दोपहर को बकरी चराकर पैदल घर लौट रहे एक युवक की मौत अज्ञात वाहन के धक्के से हो गई। जिसके बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर शव को सड़क पर रखकर घंटों आवागमन ठप कर दिया। मौके पर देवरी सहित तिसरी थाना की पुलिस ने आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों को काफी समझा कर सड़क से शव को उठाकर सड़क जाम हटवाया। घटना देवरी थाना क्षेत्र के खिजुरी-मंडरो मुख्य मार्ग के बैलकुशी और बेरिया के बीच नोखड़वा के पास की है।

मृतक की पहचान इसी थाना क्षेत्र के बैरिया टिकेट टोला गांव के अम्बिका सिंह के 45 वर्षीय पुत्र मनोज सिंह के रूप में की गई। हादसे के बाद परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। बताया जाता है कि मृतक मनोज सिंह रविवार दोपहर बकरी चरा कर पैदल ही वापस घर बैरिया लौट रहा था कि खिजुरी-मंडरो मुख्य मार्ग के बैलकुशी बैरिया के बीच नोखड़वा सुनसान जगह पर एक अज्ञात चार पहिया वाहन ने अपने चपेट में ले लिया, जिससे उसकी मौत मौके पर ही हो गई।

हल्ला होने के बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने शव की पहचान कर आक्रोशित हो प्रशासन से उचित मुआवजा की मांग खिजुरी-मंडरो मुख्य मार्ग घटना स्थल पर सड़क के बीच मे शव को रख आवागमन अवरुद्ध कर दिया। जिसके बाद देवरी थाना प्रभारी अनूप रोशन भेंगरा, एसआई बिक्रम पूर्ति दल बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच कर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेने का प्रयास किया लेकिन आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से मृतक परिजन के उचित मुआवजे की मांग कर शव को उठाने नही दिया।

जिसके बाद गांव अंचल के पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर परमेश्वर लैयांगी, तीसरी थाना प्रभारी उत्तम कुमार उपाध्याय दलबल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों को समझा कर लगभग एक बजे शव को उठाकर पोस्टमार्टम में भेजा और सड़क जाम हटवाया। इधर घटना की सूचना मिलते ही परिजन दौड़े भागे घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर दहाड़ मार को रोने लगे।

