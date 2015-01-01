पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोविड सेंटर में 119 मरीजों का किया जा रहा है इलाज, हॉस्पिटल में 999 बेड खाली

जांजगीर8 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार के मार्गदर्शन में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों के इलाज के लिए कोविड अस्पताल और 10 कोविड केयर सेंटर में 1118 बेड की व्यवस्था की गई है,जिनमें से 119 मरीजों का इलाज किया जा रहा है और 999 बेड रिक्त हैं। कोविड केयर सेंटर्स के नोडल अधिकारी से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार 21 नवंबर की शाम 4 बजे तक जिला अस्पताल परिसर के कोविड अस्पताल में 32 मरीज, आईटीआई कुलीपोटा में 13, शासकीय क्रांति कुमार भारती महाविद्यालय जेठा सक्ती में 9, शासकीय अनुसूचित जाति बालक आश्रम धौराभाठा डभरा में 34, आईटीआई भवन महुदा-बलौदा मे 13, आईटीआई अकलतरा में 02 और दिव्यांग स्कूल पेण्ड्रीभाठा में 16 मरीजों का उपचार किया जा रही है। आकांक्षा परिसर जर्वे में 100 बेड, कृषि कॉलेज बालक छात्रावास भवन जर्वे के 35 बेड, शासकीय एमएमआर महाविद्यालय चांपा में 130 बेड और शासकीय बेदराम महाविद्यालय पिहरीद मालखरौदा मे 100 बेड सभी रिक्त हैं। मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में इलाज करा रहे।

