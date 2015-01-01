पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:जिले में 1457 एक्टिव केस , 1359 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन का ले रहे लाभ

जांजगीर10 घंटे पहले
  • अपनों का मिल रहा संबल इसलिए 93% लोग घर में ही करा रहे इलाज
  • {दीपावली के बाद संक्रमण के हर रोज आ रहे औसतन 200 केस

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या दिन ब दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। सरकार द्वारा घरों में रहने की छूट मिलने के बाद से अधिकांश बीमार अब घरों में ही रहना पसंद कर रहे हैं। स्थिति यह है कि वर्तमान में एक्टिव मरीजों में से 96 प्रतिशत मरीज इन दिनों अपने घराें में ही रहकर इलाज करा रहे हैं। इसके पीछे तीन कारण डॉक्टर बता रहे हैं। दीपावली के बाद से जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या भी औसतन दो सौ प्रतिदिन है। राहत भी है कि लोग ठीक भी हो रहे हैं। जिले में 15 मई को कोरोना का पहला आया था तब से लेकर अब तक कोरोना काल के 159 दिनों में 14267 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। इनमें से 12630 रिकवर भी हो गए है। कोरोना की शुरूआत में प्रत्येक मरीज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती होना अनिवार्य था, तक मरीजों को लेने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम उनके घरों तक जाती थी, लेकिन जैसे जैसे समय बीतते गया व्यवस्था में बदलाव आता गया और जुलाई के बाद सरकार ने बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा दे दी। तब से ज्यादातर मरीज घर पर ही इलाज करा रहे हैं। इससे हॉस्पिटलों से दबाव कम हुआ है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों के अनुसार

  • 14267 - कोरोना पॉजिटिव
  • 12630 - हो चुके हैं स्वस्थ
  • 1457 - एक्टिव मरीज जिले में
  • 99 - अस्पतालों में भर्ती
  • 1358 - होम आइसोलेशन में

इन तीन कारणों से होम आइसोलेशन को दे रहे महत्व

  • कोरोना होने की सूचना पर मरीज का मनोबल थोड़ा कम हो जाता है, ऐसी स्थिति में वह अपनों के बीच रहकर इलाज कराना चाहता है। इसलिए होम आइसोलेशन को महत्व दे रहे हैं। घर में रहने से व्यक्ति को मॉरल सपोर्ट मिलता है।
  • व्यक्ति अस्वस्थ होने के बाद भी अपनी लाइफ स्टाइल में जीना चाहता है। कोविड केयर सेंटर में वह संभव नहीं है। हो सकता है खाना पान के टाइम अथवा प्रतिबंध से मरीज असहज महसूस करता हो यह भी एक कारण हो सकता है।
  • मरीज को मेजर समस्या की समझ तो होती नहीं है, इसलिए ए सिम्टोमेटिक मरीज अपनों के बीच रहना चाहते हैं। उन्हें यह भी लगने लगता है कि अस्पताल जाएंगे तो और संक्रमित हो जाएंगे। यह विचार गलत है जो संक्रमित हो गए हैं, वे तो मरीज ही हैं। लक्षण बाद में सामने आ सकते हैं।

घर में 17 दिनों का आइसोलेशन जरूरी
"होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले ए सिम्टोमेटिक कोविड मरीजों के लिए होम आइसोलेशन में रहने की समय सीमा में कोई छूट अभी भी नहीं दी गई है। अभी भी टेस्टिंग के दिन से लेकर अगले 17 दिनों तक उन्हें होम आइसोलेशन में रहना ही है। वहीं कोविड अस्पतालों में भर्ती सिम्टोमेटिक मरीजों के लिए 10 दिनों तक की बाध्यता थी। इसमें अब शिथिलता दी गई है। डॉ. अनिल जगत के अनुसार पहले दस दिनों के पीरियड में भी मरीज 5 दिनों में ही जाने की जिद करने लगते थे। अब यह बदलाव किया गया है कि जो गंभीर किस्म के मरीज हैं या जिन्हें ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत अधिक है उन्हें पूरे दिनों तक रखा जा रहा है।''
-डॉ. अनिल जगत, एमडी, सिविल सर्जन, जिला अस्पताल

