प्रशिक्षण:18 शैक्षिक समन्वयकों को बताया पढ़ाई का तरीका

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • ब्लाक मुख्याालय नवागढ़ के उन्मुखीकरण कार्यशाला में 20 पीएलसी स्रोत सदस्य भी हुए शामिल

नवागढ़ ब्लाक के शासकीय प्राथमिक शालाओं में शिक्षकों के क्षमता संवर्धन हेतु विषयवार प्रोफेशनल लर्निंग कम्युनिटि का गठन किया गया है। 23 नवंबर को ब्लाक मुख्यालय नवागढ़ में पीएलसी प्रमुखों का उन्मुखीकरण भूमिका और उत्तरदायित्व पर एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें गणित, हिंदी, अंग्रेजी व पर्यावरण से 20 स्त्रोत सदस्य शिक्षक-शिक्षिकाओं सहित सभी 18 शैक्षिक समन्वयकों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। मास्टर ट्रेनर राजेश कुमार सूर्यवंशी प्रोजेक्टर पर पावर प्वाइंट प्रेजेंटेशन के माध्यम से पीएलसी प्रमुखों की भूमिका व उनके उत्तरदायित्व पर विस्तार पूर्वक जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि 18 संकुलों के 199 प्राथमिक शालाओं के 681 शिक्षकों के क्षमता संवर्धन के लिए पीएलसी गठित किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि आयु वर्ग व कक्षा के अनुसार शैक्षिक गुणवत्ता को प्राप्त कर सकेंगे और उनमें मूलभूत भाषाई एवं गणितीय कौशलों का विकास हो सकेगा। प्रशिक्षण में दीक्षा एप्प पर चल रही आनलाइन प्रशिक्षण में आ रही तकनीकी दिक्कतों व पढ़ई तुहंर दुआर वेबसाइट में शिक्षक विवरण का डीडीओ से सत्यापन कार्य के संबंध में भी जानकारी दी गई। प्रशिक्षण में एबीईओ तरूण साहू ने पिक्चर व स्टोरी बुक निर्माण की प्रक्रिया पर जानकारी दी तथा आगामी कार्ययोजना के संबंध में एबीईओ राजीव नयन शर्मा ने विस्तार पूर्वक जानकारी दी। बैठक में प्रवीण बंजारा, डाली गोपाल, श्रद्धा तिवारी, विभा पाण्डेय, लक्ष्मीनारायण कश्यप, राखी बैस, योगेश्वरी तंबोली, शीला शर्मा, होरीलाल केंवट, मनोज दिवाकर, डोमन लाल, रोहन लाल राठौर, मनोज कुमार पटेल, अनिल साहू, चेतन साहू, रामधन श्रीवास सहित संकुल समन्वयकों में दिनेश्वर शुक्ला अवरीद, बलराम जलतारे अवरीद, अनिल पाण्डेय अमोदा, जी.आर.कर्ष धुरकोट, लोमशराम श्रीवास मिसदा, विनोद पाण्डेय आदि उपस्थित रहे।

