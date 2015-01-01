पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवसर परीक्षा:23 और 24 प्रश्नपत्र बांटे जाएंगे

जांजगीर8 घंटे पहले
  • परीक्षा 28 नवंबर से होगी शुरू, प्राचार्य ने सामान बांटने स्कूल में दो अलग-अलग काउंटर बनाए
  • अवसर परीक्षा में फेल या पूर आए छात्र-छात्राएं हो सकेंगे शामिल

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की बोर्ड परीक्षा 28 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। इन परीक्षाओं के लिए बोर्ड ने जिले में 477 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए हैं। बनाए गए केंद्रों के लिए आंसर शीट का वितरण भी शुरू हो गया है। 43 हजार आंसर शीट में गवर्नमेंट स्कूल क्रमांक दो समन्वयक संस्था में 177 केंदों के लिए 22 हजार कापियों का वितरण अब तक किया जा चुका है। शेष परीक्षा सामग्री का वितरण 23 और 24 नंवबर को किया जाएगा। माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा पूरक व अवसर परीक्षा के लिए तारीख तय कर दी है। दसवीं व बारहवीं की मुख्य परीक्षा में फेल या पूरक आए छात्र- छात्राएं शामिल होंगे। समन्वयक केंद्र के प्राचार्य जीपी चौरसिया ने बताया कि 21 नवंबर की देर रात तक एक चार का बल गोपनीय सामग्री लेकर जांजगीर पहुंचेगी। सामग्रियों का वितरण 23 व 24 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से किया जाएगा । परीक्षा की गोपनीय सामग्री उठाने के बाद संबंधित केंद्राध्यक्ष अपने क्षेत्र के थानों में इसे रखेंगे। फिलहाल वितरण के लिए प्राचार्य ने स्कूल में दो अलग-अलग काउंटर बनाए हैं। साथ ही सक्ती और जांजगीर के केंद्राध्यक्षों को दो अलग-अलग तिथियों में सामग्री वितरण करने का निर्णय लिया है।

