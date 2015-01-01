पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

टीसीएल कॉलेज में प्रोफेसर नहीं:4 क्लास की नहीं हो पाई ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्राचार्य को हर दिन यूनिवर्सिटी भेजनी होगी कक्षाओं की जानकारी

ऑनलाइन क्लास लगाने के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी प्रबंधन अब सख्ती बरतने लगा है। एयू से संबद्ध सभी शासकीय व अशासकीय कॉलेजों को एक नवंबर से ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लगाने कहा गया था,लेकिन अधिकांश कॉलेज अभी भी कक्षाएं नहीं शुरू कर पाए हैं। कुछ कॉलेजेस में गिनती की कक्षाएं ही ली जा रही हैं। ऐसे में छात्रों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित होने से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। इसकाे लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी ने सभी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों को आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं, जिसमें कहा गया है कि जिस कॉलेज में ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं नहीं लग रही हैं तो उसके लिए वहां के प्राचार्य अथवा कॉलेज प्रशासन को जिम्मेदार माना जाएगा। एयू बिलासपुर के कुलसचिव डॉ.सुधीर शर्मा ने उच्च शिक्षा संचालनालय के आयुक्त का पत्र मिलने के बाद सभी कॉलेजों को एक नवंबर से सभी संकाय के छात्र-छात्राओं की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लगाने कहा था, लेकिन अब तक अधिकांश कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई शुरू ही नहीं हो पाई है। इसको लेकर उन्होंने चिंता जाहिर करते हुए संबंधित कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों को शीघ्र ही क्लास शुरू कराने कहा है। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने सभी कॉलेजों को एक फार्मेट उपलब्ध कराए हैं, जिसे भरकर यूनिवर्सिटी में जमा करने कहा है। फार्मेट से स्पष्ट है कि किस कॉलेज के किस प्राध्यापक अथवा सहायक प्राध्यापक ने कक्षाएं लेना शुरू कर दिए हैं और किसने नहीं। फार्मेट में चाही गई जानकारी सभी कॉलेजों को गूगल फार्म लिंक पर भी भरना है।

टीसीएल में 4 विषयों के प्रोफेसर नहीं इसलिए क्लास बंद
शासकीय टीसीएल कॉलेज जांजगीर के प्रभारी प्राचार्य प्रोफेसर केपी कुर्रे ने बताया कि कॉलेज में ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई है, विद्यार्थी भी क्लास से जुड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी डीसीए, पीजी डीसीए, साइकोलॉजी और होम साइंस के प्रोफेसर नहीं हैं, इसलिए इन विषयों की पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। थर्ड सेमेस्टर की कक्षाएं नियमित लग रही है।

वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापकों को भी सीखना पड़ा
ऑनलाइन क्लास लेना सभी प्रोफेसर के लिए अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है, इसलिए सीनियर प्रोफेसर्स को भी टेक्नालॉजी सीखनी पड़ रही है। कई प्रोफेसर अब भी इसमें प्रशिक्षित नहीं हो पाए हैं। इसका असर ऑनलाइन क्लास पर पड़ रहा है।

प्राचार्यों को ये जानकारी देनी है फार्मेट के जरिए
कॉलेजों में प्राध्यापकों, सहायक प्राध्यापकों को गुगल फार्म लिंक में उपलब्ध फार्मेट में कॉलेज का नाम, क्या ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं प्रारंभ हुई? हां या नहीं, ली गई कक्षाओं की जानकारी, विषय, छात्रों की दर्ज संख्या, तिथिवार उपस्थित छात्रों की संख्या बताना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें